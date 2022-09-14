New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Emmy Awards hit a new low in Monday night’s viewership, with just under 5.9 million viewers. COVID-19- Disruption Celebration two years ago.

The Nielsen Company named the ceremony honoring the best work of television, where “Ted Lasso” was named the best comedy and “Inheritance” is the best dramaThat’s down from 7.4 million viewers in 2021.

Normally shown on Sunday night, the Emmys were moved to Monday to lead up to NBC’s first “Sunday Night Football” game the night before. However, it could not escape football as it competed with a tight “burning night football” game.

The Emmys Hosted by Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live.”

In 2020, the previous low attendance for the Emmys was down sharply due to the pandemic, with 6.1 million people.

While football has its influence, Emmy ratings have been in a steady slide since the awards began to be dominated by shows on cable and streaming services. Because so many television programs are offered, few attract the large audiences that were typical in the days when broadcast television dominated.

The last time the Emmys surpassed 10 million viewers was in 2018, when it reached 10.2 million viewers. The Emmys drew 21.8 million viewers in 2000, a level it probably won’t reach again.