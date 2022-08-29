The Election Campaign in Quebec Has Just Begun, But Many English-Speakers Already Feel Left Out

Facing a crowd of cheering supporters after winning the historic vote in 2018, François Legault took the moment to address the province’s English-speaking people.

“I want to assure you that my government will be your government” he said speaking English.

A few days later, Lego appointed himself minister responsible for the English-speaking community, stating that he would “respectfully govern the historic English-speaking community”.

But since then, as many English speakers say, Lego has failed to deliver on that promise.

In interviews ahead of the Quebec election, mayors, public figures and residents expressed concern that the government’s Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) policies on education, language and secularism are making them feel alienated and unwelcome.

Lego’s decision not to participate in English-language televised debates also upset some English speakers.

Liberals in Quebec, traditionally home to English-speaking voters, have themselves faced criticism, with many voters saying they feel the party has not done enough to protect their interests.

Dominique Anglade, leader of the Quebec Liberals, has been criticized for not doing enough to protect the rights of English speakers during the Bill 40 debate. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

As the CAQ received another mandate on October 3, many said they were exploring voting options, including not voting at all.

“There are some concerns about representation. Do you know who speaks for our community?” said Donald Warnholtz, president of the Townshippers’ Association, an organization representing English-speaking residents of the province’s eastern regions.

The Quebec Conservative Party, which had grown in popularity under leader Eric Duhem, attempted to reach out to English voters. As well as two new parties – Canadian Party of Quebec led by Colin Standish, and Block Montreal, led by Balarama Holness are also dedicated to protecting the rights of minorities.

“I just feel like we’ve been stepped on”

Warnholtz, who lives in Sherbrooke, Queensland, said the area’s English speakers feel targeted, in particular by Bill 96, the province’s updated language law.

The law covers everything from employment to access to health care. Exactly how the law will be applied is not yet known. clarified .

“People are worried and not sure what exactly will happen,” he said.

Bill 21, the CAQ Secularism Act, as well as Bill 40, which included a failed attempt to abolish English school boards, also upset the populace, Warnholtz said.

People take part in a demonstration against Bill 96 earlier this year. Many English speakers say they are still unhappy with the provincial language law. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

“More broadly, I would say that the public is concerned about the general erosion of people’s rights over the past few years,” he said.

In the predominantly English-speaking western area of ​​Montreal, many residents raised Bill 96 when asked about the CAQ and the upcoming elections.

“I just feel like we’ve been stepped on,” Samuel Etherzer said outside the Cavendish Mall in Côte Saint-Luc, on a D’Arcy-McGee ride. “But I love Quebec, I like staying here. This is my home”.

Joe Brody, 86, has always voted Liberal and knows his local candidate personally.

Despite this, he is considering voting for another party, saying he is unimpressed by the way liberals have handled the language debate.

Bill 96, passed this spring, limits the number of students allowed to enroll in English-language CEGEPs.

There are also French proficiency requirements for students doing CEGEP in English, an amendment proposed by the Liberals.

The Liberals eventually turned down the offer, and voted against the bill .

“I don’t like it when people are somehow limited in education. I think this province needs educated people, not necessarily francophones who speak the same language,” Brody said.

Joan Lee, head of the West Island Black Community Association, said the new requirements in CEGEP seemed like an additional hurdle for her group’s younger members. (Rachel and Shantay Rose)

Joan Lee, president of the West Island Black Community Association, also heard concerns about the language law from people of all ages.

She said the new requirements at CEGEP seemed like an additional hurdle for the young members of her group.

“They don’t think they’ll be given a fair chance because [for] for many of them, English is not their first language,” she said.

“So they just say, ‘Why would I go through all this? I could just, you know, move to another province where they feel really welcome.”

Lee said she encourages locals, young and old alike, to vote to “make your voice heard.”

The loser could be democracy

The reality of the electoral map is that English speakers – although they make up roughly 10% of Quebec’s population – are largely concentrated in a handful of counties.

Georges Burel, mayor of Beaconsfield on Montreal’s western island, said he feels English speakers are being ignored – no matter who is in power.

“I have to say that over the years, I felt that as a mayor, and earlier as a resident, liberals took us for granted in many ways,” he said.

“We seem to be falling into darkness and a black hole here, whether liberals or whatever.”

WATCH | Leader of the Canadian Party of Quebec on Bill 96

Bill 96 aims to ‘eradicate’ English in Quebec, says new party leader Duration 4:31 The leader of the Canadian Party of Quebec, Colin Standish, argues that the Lego government’s language reform also aims to eliminate English institutions, and warns that this could cripple the economy for years to come.

Such dissatisfaction raises concerns among observers that many English-speaking residents will choose not to participate in this election, continuing a trend that began in 2018.

The threat of an independence referendum—usually a rallying cry for liberals—receded under the influence of the nationalist CAQ.

“There could be a loser in this election, and it could be democracy, when allophones and some English speakers decide to stay at home again,” said Valerie-Anne Maeo, a political scientist at Laval University.

“It remains to be seen whether the two more English-speaking, more Montreal-centered parties can actually present themselves as viable alternatives. But what I’m afraid of is that many English speakers will decide to stay at home if they don’t have a good choice. with liberals.