Americans in many cities shared their top voting priorities heading into the midterm elections, with a majority citing the economy as their biggest concern.

“Number one is the economy,” says Jason from Washington, DC. “The economy has to turn around.”

“I’m sure there’s a lot of other things, a lot of things, on other people’s minds, but it’s the economy,” Jason added.

The economy has shrunk for the past two consecutive quarters, a key indicator used by economists to judge Whether the country is in recession. The White House has pushed back against that definition, citing job growth.

US jobs added 528,000 jobs in July, beating expectations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The economy, yeah, it’s tough right now,” the Milwaukee woman said.

Inflation is expected to hit a 40-year high by 2022, but eased slightly in July after rising to 9.1% in June, the Labor Department said.

While most Americans who spoke to Fox News cited the economy as their top voting issue for the November midterm elections, other factors also surfaced. These include immigration, health care, abortion, and cultural issues such as class and racism.

“I’m very concerned about women’s reproductive rights,” the Milwaukee woman said.

Many states quickly restricted abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Democrats, as a result, say abortion will become a key issue in November.

“Preserving the environment is critical,” said one Milwaukee man.

“Sooner or later we won’t be able to live in this world,” he told Fox News.

And Carl, visiting St. Louis, said: “Health care is something some people can afford and some people can’t. If you can’t afford it, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be. Proper health care is provided.”

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. The act authorized $369 billion in spending for climate programs and gave Medicare the ability to negotiate prescription drug prices.

A Milwaukee man says immigration is his biggest concern and criticizes Biden’s policies.

“He’s letting everybody in,” he said. This is not good for the country.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the Biden administration eased immigration policies. Meanwhile, there have been more than two million migrant encounters so far this fiscal year, marking a new record, Fox News previously reported.

One Washington, DC, voter, Micah, said he prefers to focus on candidates’ leadership skills.

“Politicians are not delivering on their promises,” he said. “Instead of the issues, I think we should vote on who our leader is going to be.”

Lisa Bennaton reported from Milwaukee and San Francisco; Megan Myers from Washington, DC and St. Louis; Jon Michael Rasch from Washington, DC; and Teni Sahakian from Milwaukee.