The economy added 315,000 jobs, showing a labor market that remains strong

By Olivier Daulieri/AFP Getty Images

The US job market remains unusually hot through the Labor Day weekend.

Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, according to the report Report of the Department of Labor. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in July, but only because 800,000 new people entered the workforce. Employment gains between June and July were revised up by a total of 107,000 jobs.

Retailers, factories and health care all added jobs last month.

Despite slowing economic growth and growing fears of a recession, the labor market is shining. Payroll employment has now returned to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic. This gives workers more money to spend and helps support a consumer-driven economy.

But a strong labor market has the potential to fuel further inflation at a time when businesses are already struggling to keep up with rising demand for goods and services.

Prices in July were up 8.5% from a year earlier. Inflation is near a four-decade high despite a recent drop in petrol prices.

Employers have added 3.5 million jobs so far this year and are looking to add more. In July, there were nearly twice as many job openings as there were unemployed workers to fill them.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell worries that the mismatch could push wages — and eventually prices — even higher.

“The labor market is particularly strong, but it’s clearly out of balance, with the demand for workers significantly outstripping the supply of available workers,” Powell said last week at an economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Last month’s influx of new workers is likely to provide some relief to the Fed. The number of people working or looking for work rose by 786,000 in August, following declines in the previous two months. The share of adults in the workforce rose to 62.4% last month from 62.1% in July. The labor force is still down 163,000 workers compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The Fed is aggressively raising interest rates

Average wages in August were up 5.2% from a year ago – unchanged from July.

Nella Richardson, chief economist at payroll processing company ADP, believes wage growth is beginning to slow.

“Wages are up but they’ve stabilized,” Richardson said. “And so, depending on your point of view – half empty or half full – [that] That can be interpreted as good news for the future of inflation.”

The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to reduce demand and bring prices under control. The central bank has raised rates by 2.25 percent since March. Another hike of 0.5 to 0.75 percentage points is expected later this month.

High interest rates are already taking a toll on the housing market. The Average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage It has jumped to 5.66% this week, down from 3% a year ago. This has led to a decline in both new home construction and sales of existing homes.

Construction firms added just 16,000 jobs last month, down from 24,000 in July.

High-profile businesses such as Bed Bath and Beyond have announced job cuts in recent days, but despite signs of slowing economic growth, most employers are reluctant to lay off workers.

New claims for jobless benefits — a proxy for layoffs — have fallen in each of the past three weeks, and claims are very low by historical standards.

What’s more, the Labor Department’s preliminary estimate showed job growth in the 12 months ending in March was stronger than initially reported.

The estimate, released last week, is based on a more comprehensive tally of businesses. shows that there were 462,000 more wage jobs was reported in the monthly survey in March. The final job count will be announced early next year.