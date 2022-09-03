The Dutch disagree about Antony’s abilities, but agree that the fee is ridiculous.

JWho is Anthony? The villain? Socialist? Football magician or crybaby? In the Netherlands, people still don’t know anything after two years of watching the Brazilian play for Ajax. But after a €100m (£85.6m) move to Manchester United last week, the only thing they all agree on is that the nine-figure transfer fee is ridiculous.

Yes, he is a master football technician the likes of which we have rarely seen before. But the reluctance to play two matches for Ajax and the explosive interview to secure a move have created a lot of animosity here.

However, it’s hard to ignore his big, generous heart. Take, for example, the celebration of his goal. It is customary among Brazilian football players who grew up in the favelas to pay homage to their old friends. With a certain gesture they say: “I have not forgotten you, I know where I come from.” But when Anthony draws an “L” with his fingers after a goal, it’s not meant for his pals in Osasco, a Sao Paulo suburb also called Hellraiseror “Little Hell”. It’s not even for his son, Lorenzo.

No, the “L” began as a tribute to Larissa, a seven-year-old Brazilian girl recovering from cancer, whom he met in 2019, when Antoni Matheus dos Santos began to influence the Sao Paulo football club. The winger shaved his head after winning the Copa São Paulo with his club in support of a girl who was failing her eyesight and visited her regularly. They are still in touch. “Larisa will always be in my heart, she is a great source of inspiration for me,” Anthony told a Dutch newspaper. Loyalty.

Such concern for the fate of others contrasts sharply with his attitude towards Ajax in his last weeks at the club, which brought him to Europe two years ago for 15.75 million euros and sold him to United for a record amount for the Netherlands.

When he arrived in Amsterdam, he felt at home at Ajax. There was even a special song welcome Anthony (Welcome Anthony) performed by his new Brazilian teammates David Neres and Danilo and singer Sarita Lorena. Anthony felt comfortable and safe in the Netherlands, he said in February. “Usually I can shop here on the street and in silence. The people are funny and the fans are nice.”

But he has already made it clear to Fabrizio Romano that he wants to leave. He had big dreams. For most Brazilians, playing in the Dutch league is the first step towards higher-paying transfers to other European clubs.

And the fact is that Anthony will never forget where he comes from. One of his many tattoos reads: “Whoever comes from the favela knows what happened there.” In Little Hell, his entire family slept in the same room, there was never enough money for food, let alone football boots, and they never felt safe from the violence of the drug dealers. Getting himself and his family out of this place was his biggest motivation.

Anthony in action for Ajax against Sporting in the Champions League. Photo: Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Anthony’s star has risen significantly since his arrival in Amsterdam. After a good first season, he earned Olympic gold with Brazil in Tokyo in the summer of 2021 and became a regular member of the national team. Ajax made a big impression in the Champions League last season, winning all their group matches against Antony in top form.

Even more so than in his first season, he linked efficiency to entertainment. His signature move is the control of the leg cross pass as he floats through the air like a ballerina. Anthony accelerates so fast that he can overtake rivals from a standstill. He can cut from the flank and punch into the far corner with his left foot. He also found Sebastian Haller to be flawless (especially away against Sporting) with both the inside and outside of the foot passing.

Erik ten Hag, now his manager at United, played a big role in his development while in charge of Ajax, demanding that Anthony be top notch in every game, not just the big ones. He defended him after Antony’s performance following his injury against Feyenoord. “I would like more players to have his temperament, his will to win,” Ten Hag later said. When Ajax won the title, they danced together.