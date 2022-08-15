New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Drugmakers are launching new drugs at record-high prices this year, a Reuters analysis found, highlighting their pricing power even as Congress moves to cut the $500 billion-plus annual bill for prescription drugs in the United States. At the same time, some pharmaceutical manufacturers are disclosing less information about the cost of those treatments, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent years, Reuters found.

“In the US we allow drug manufacturers to freely set prices for all brand-name drugs,” Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told Reuters.

The average annual cost of the 13 new drugs approved for chronic conditions by the US Food and Drug Administration so far this year is $257,000, Reuters found.

They were in good company: seven newly-launched drugs cost more than $200,000. Three other drugs launched in 2022 are used only occasionally and are not included in the calculation.

According to a study recently published in JAMA, the average annual price of the 30 drugs first marketed last year, through mid-July 2021, was $180,000.

The Reuters tally doesn’t exactly replicate that study’s work, but it does show that the direction of new drug prices continues to rise.

The JAMA study also excluded occasionally used drugs. That included an adjustment for the fact that the prices of drugs for very rare diseases are high, which Reuters did not do.

The pharmaceutical industry says the prices of new drugs, many of which now treat rare diseases for which there is no cure, reflect their value to patients, including the ability to avoid expensive emergency room visits and hospital stays.

Drugmakers also emphasize that they do not determine what American patients pay for drugs. “Each person’s individual (health) insurance company and plan will determine out-of-pocket costs,” Eli Lilly & Co. said in response to a question about the $12,700 annual cost of its new diabetes drug Mounjaro, adding that the company offers a savings card. $25 per month to reduce those costs.

‘attempt to distract’

At the same time, it has become difficult to confirm information on drug prices. Reuters requested price data from all 15 companies that launched new drugs this year.

Six manufacturers either did not respond to requests for pricing details or initially provided only partial information, such as “per vial” costs, rather than annual costs based on average patient use, as they had been previously.

Sanofi said Enzymo, a new drug used to treat a rare form of anemia, costs $1,800 per vial. When pressed further, the French healthcare group explained that the typical annual cost is $280,800.

Immunocore initially announced only “per vial” pricing for melanoma drug Kymtrac, and Dermavant Sciences offered only “per tube” pricing for its new psoriasis cream. Bristol Myers Squibb quoted a “per infusion” price for cancer treatment Opdualag. All three eventually provided annual pricing.

CTI Biopharma referred Reuters to a third-party database, but later gave a monthly price for its rare anemia treatment Vonzo. Mycovia Pharmaceuticals said that “as a private company” it would not disclose the price of its antifungal drug Vivoa.

Harvard University Professor Dr. Amit Sarvaptwari, who specializes in healthcare law, said such incomplete disclosure could be an “attempt to deflect” from high annual costs.

Some drugmakers, in response, say treatment costs can vary depending on a patient’s weight and other factors, complicating estimates of average patient costs.

Congress last week passed a historic $430 billion inflation-reduction law that includes a cap on annual drug price increases and allows the Medicare health program to negotiate prices for up to 20 drugs for seniors on which it spends the most. However, the bill does not limit what drugmakers can charge for new drugs. Some industry experts say that could make manufacturers more dependent on higher launch prices. “The industry will turn to new drugs to try to use levers that remain unregulated,” said Daniel Ollendorff of Tufts Medical Center’s Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health. A JAMA-published study on drug prices found that between 2008 and 2021, US drug launch prices rose 20% annually. On a net basis, which takes into account volume-based discounts and other discounts health insurers negotiate with drugmakers, new drug prices rose 11% annually, according to the study, led by researchers at the Boston-based Program on Regulation of Therapeutics. , and from Law and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Reuters did not calculate a comparable increase for 2022 because such concessions are not made public. Discounts and rebates for new drugs are often sought by payers after competitive treatments become available. As patents expire, lower-cost generics also dampen inflation in prescription drug prices, which rose 2.8% in the 12 months to July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Most of the drugs Americans use are generic,” said Rena Conti, an associate professor at Boston University’s business school. Medicines cost the most for diseases with few treatment options, she said.