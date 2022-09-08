New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

BMW PGA Championship, The premier tournament of the DP World Tour Suspended on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

European Tour It announced on social media that all games and facilities at Wentworth would be suspended and closed immediately on Thursday following news of the Queen’s death. In a statement released shortly after, the Tour announced that Friday’s play would also be suspended.

“There will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.”

The Tour said updates on the status of the tournament would be provided “in due course”.

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour Group and the BMW Championship, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement read. “She is truly an inspiration to people around the world.”

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences to the royal family at this time.”

According to Golf Week At least 30 players were still on the course when play was suspended.

Like many other teams and leagues across the UK, the DP World Tour has blocked its Twitter out of respect for Her Majesty.

Reports suggest that many sporting events in the UK may be suspended over the weekend.