The donations cover the teen’s $150,000 restitution to the family of her alleged rapist.

The fundraiser for a trafficked Iowa teenager found guilty of killing her rapist easily exceeded the $150,000 restitution fee she was ordered to pay to his family.

As of Thursday, a GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Pieper Lewis has raised more than $400,000 from people who say they are disgusted by the restitution ruling.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and intentional bodily harm to Zachary Brooks in 2020. According to Lewis, Brooks, who was 37 at the time, raped her repeatedly in the weeks before his death. She told the court that something eventually broke, and in a fit of rage she stabbed Brooks at least 30 times.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Polk County District Judge David M. Porter suspended two 10-year prison terms, ruling that Lewis’s time in juvenile detention was sufficient, and sentenced her to five years probation.

Porter addressed the injustice of forcing Lewis to pay monetary compensation to her own abuser’s family, stating that he had “no other choice”. Restitution is mandatory under Iowa law, and the state is not among those that have established so-called safe harbor laws that provide varying levels of criminal immunity for trafficking victims.

The GoFundMe page was started by Leland Schipper, Lewis’s former math teacher, who described feeling “incredibly proud of her.”

“[T]The judge acknowledged that Pieper was the victim and the child. He, like almost everyone who knows the details of the Pieper case, empathized with a girl who did not have violent acts either before or after this incident, who saw in the murder of a person the only way out of a truly terrible situation, ”wrote Schipper in a message. potential donors.

His words and the words of Lewis touched tens of thousands of people who pour money into the account.

“My donation is small but sent with LOVE,” wrote Michelle Randall, who donated $5.

A man named John Dore gave $20 and added, “Some laws are bad laws and hurt people who shouldn’t be hurt anymore. We created these laws and we must correct them. I think you were very brave. …May your life be filled with peace, love and — especially — justice.

Twenty-six people have donated between $1,000 and $5,000 since Lewis was sentenced.

Schipper originally set a fundraising goal of $150,000, but when it became clear they would exceed the threshold within the first 24 hours, he raised it and said he would continue to accept donations above $200,000.

In an update, Schipper wrote:

“The funds will be used to: 1) Pay Piper $150,000 in restitution 2) Pay an additional $4,000 in government restitution 3) Remove financial barriers for Piper to get into college/university or start her own business. 4) Give Piper a financial opportunity to explore ways to help other young victims of sex crimes!”

Lewis addressed the court on Tuesday, reading a prepared letter.

“My spirit burned out but still glows through the flames,” she said. “Hear me roar, watch me shine, and watch me grow.”