Earlier this year, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alleged that team owner Stephen Ross wanted to pay Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.

The allegations were enough for the league to investigate Ross, who was suspended for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

However, according to their running backs coach, the command to the tank was not given to Flores or anyone else.

“From top to bottom, [the goal was] To win football games and be ready and be ready — it’s always like that,” Eric Studesville said Wednesday. via ESPN. “That’s how I think this game is right. That’s what we do, that’s what I owe to the game, every time we get a chance to compete, we do our best. It’s not expressed to us or me.”

The investigation found no evidence of deliberate tanking by the team. However, Ross felt that losing games was better for the team’s future and that winning should take priority.

But “that’s not how we’re wired. Nothing is ever shared,” Studesville added.

“The Dolphins did not lose games intentionally during the 2019 season,” the NFL’s memo said. “Nor did anyone on the club, including Mr. Ross, order Coach Flores to do that. No witnesses argued. The Dolphins competed hard to win every game, including beating Cincinnati and New England late in the season. Miami’s position in the 2020 draft is slipping.”

The NFL also said Ross’s advances to Flores “were not intended or taken as a serious offer, nor was the matter pursued by Mr. Ross or anyone else at the club.”

Flores’ suit alleges that the league discriminated against him and other black coaches on racial grounds by barring them from being hired as head coaches, general managers and other important positions on all teams in the league.

After the investigation, Ross was fined $1.5 million dollars and suspended for six games. The Dolphins also lost their first-round pick in 2023 and their third-round pick in 2024.