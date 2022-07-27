New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating former President Trump’s actions and correspondence in an investigation into alleged efforts by his inner circle to sway the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that DOJ witnesses were asked before the grand jury about meetings Trump held in December 2020 and January 2021, as well as his pressure campaign against Vice President Mike Pence to sway the 2020 election.

People who know the subject told The Post Questions center on how involved Trump is in the effort. Until then, the DOJ has focused its investigation on Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani.

Former Pence aide Mark Short confirmed to Fox News Special Report host Bret Baier that he had recently been interviewed by a grand jury in Washington, but did not specify the details of the questioning.

The DOJ did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The DOJ’s inquiry is separate from the House January 6 Committee, which is investigating the attack on the US Capitol, but does not have the same authority to open criminal investigations as the DOJ.

Tuesday’s report came hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland gave an interview to NBC Nightly News in which he did not rule out the possibility of prosecuting the former president.

Asked if indicting the former president would create more division in the country, Garland said the US Justice Department would pursue justice “out of fear or favor.”

“We intend to hold everyone criminally responsible for the events around January 6, any attempt to obstruct the legitimate transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable,” he said. “That’s what we do.”