The DOJ has released a secret Russia investigation memo recommending Trump be charged with obstruction

WASHINGTON – A previously secret Justice Department memorandum recommended that then-President Donald Trump not be prosecuted for obstructing the Russia investigation.

Because Mueller’s team found insufficient evidence to charge Trump campaign officials with Russian interference in the 2016 election, justice officials concluded that it would be “rare” to bring impeachment proceedings stemming from a “separate crime.”

A redacted version of the March 2019 memo was made public last year, but a federal appeals court ordered the full text of the document released based on a lawsuit brought by a government watchdog group.

The nine-page document was prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr, who was reprimanded by a federal judge who claimed Barr had decided not to charge Trump before reviewing the memo.

While DOJ While the memo cited “potential obstructionist behavior” by Trump, Justice officials said the actions amounted to “efforts to modify the process under which the special counsel’s investigation proceeded rather than efforts to undermine or deliberately alter the evidence that the special counsel’s will negatively impact the ability to obtain. and develop evidence.”

“The memo presents an attractively liberal view of the law and the facts for Donald Trump,” said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the group that sought the document’s release. “It significantly twists the facts and the law to benefit Donald Trump and is not consistent with a serious reading of the obstruction of justice statute or the facts found by special counsel Mueller.

“Among many other problems, it rests on the fact that there was no underlying criminal conduct, which Mueller did not find, and leaves his hand at no concrete precedent to compare it to,” the group said.

In Mueller’s final report, the special counsel did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed the investigation, but prosecutors found “multiple acts by the president that were capable of improperly influencing a law enforcement investigation.”

Among them: Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, after the director acknowledged that federal authorities were investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. In addition, Trump repeatedly discussed firing Mueller during the interrogation.

Efforts to obstruct the inquiry, Mueller said, “were largely unsuccessful … largely because the individuals who surrounded the president refused to carry out orders or accede to his requests.”