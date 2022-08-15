New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Italian greyhound belonging to a same-sex couple contracted monkeypox in the first reported case of transmission from a human to their pet.

A French couple in a non-monogamous relationship are believed to have contracted monkeypox from having sex with other men.

They said pustules appeared in their dog’s stomach. After a PCR test, the dog was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

According to the Lancet Medical Journal, the animal shared a bed with two people and licked at least one of them before being bitten.

The two men, aged 44 and 27, have suffered extensive ulcers and rashes since their cases were confirmed in June. And 12 days after their symptoms started, the dog started showing signs of contracting the virus.

The couple said they were careful to isolate their dog from other pets or humans, lest they develop symptoms of their own.

Officials said people infected with the virus should stay away from pets to reduce the spread of the virus.

This is the first time that a pet has been infected with monkeypox.

“In endemic countries, only wild animals (rats and primates) have been found to carry the monkeypox virus,” the journal reported. “However, transmission of monkeypox virus in prairie dogs has been described in the USA and in captive primates in Europe associated with imported infected animals.”

The recent monkeypox outbreak has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization. Nearly 100 countries have reported cases of monkeypox this year, and a dozen deaths have been linked to the virus.

Monkeypox is spread through close, personal contact, including contact with monkeypox rashes, scabs, or body fluids from someone with the virus, or touching clothes or objects used by someone with the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can also be spread through sex, hugging, kissing, prolonged face-to-face contact, or touching clothes or objects used by a person with monkeypox.

“It is also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals by scratching or biting the animal, or by cooking or eating meat or products from an infected animal,” the CDC said on its website.