The Los Angeles Dodgers’ second World Series title in three years was a big win on Monday.

The team announced that Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery. The procedure will be performed on August 23 by Dr. Neil L’Atra.

The 28-year-old right-handed pitcher has appeared in 12 games this season but is out of his All-Star season in 2021. He was 6-3 in those dozen starts with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Additionally, Buehler had a WAR of 0.4 – the lowest of his career – to go along with a 4.15 RA/9.

His last start came on June 10 against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed three runs on four hits in four innings with six strikeouts.

The Dodgers were riding a 12-game winning streak before Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Los Angeles’ rotation now includes Julio Urias, Ryan Pepiot, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson. Dustin May will reportedly resume on August 20. The Dodgers also lost Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the injured list earlier this month.

Entering Monday, the Dodgers had the best record in baseball at 79-34. The team is in complete control of the National League West Division. If they hold on, it will be their ninth division title in 10 years.