Long live the king!

Dodge has unveiled a new limited edition with the most powerful engine you can get in a muscle car.

The Dodge Charger King Daytona was inspired by legendary racer William “Big Willie” Robinson’s orange 1969 “King Daytona” drag car, during which he competed on the West Coast racing circuit.

The sedan is painted in Heritage Go Mango color and features a King Daytona tail stripe and badging.

It borrows an 807 horsepower version of Dodge’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the Charger Jailbreak model, which tops the American muscle car pecking order today.

It rides on 20×11-inch wheels and adds orange brake calipers, hood pins and a satin black spoiler to enhance its sporty, widebody styling.

The interior is trimmed in suede, Alcantara, carbon fiber and features orange stitching.

Just 300 will be sold at an as-yet-unannounced price, while the Charger Jailbreak starts at $90,635.

The King Daytona is one of seven special edition Chargers and Challengers that will be released through the 2023 model year before the cars are discontinued and replaced in 2024 by the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT.

The Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger Swinger and Charger Swinger have already been revealed and the sixth car will follow on September 21.

The seventh car, which Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said is “historic,” will debut at the SEMA show in Las Vegas in November.