It’s baaaack.

Dodge is bringing the most powerful gasoline-fueled SUV back into production after a one-year hiatus.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat shares its 710 hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with the brand’s Challenger and Charger muscle cars.

It was initially available for the 2021 model year when Dodge planned to sell just 2,000 for a starting price of $82,490, but it was so popular that the company increased production by 50% and sold out the entire run.

Dodge said it couldn’t be built beyond the year due to increasingly strict emissions rules and put it off for 2022, but things changed for 2023.

The Durango SRT Hellcat is returning with the same specifications as the previous edition, but how Dodge pulled it off is paranoid.

“They’re really good and they figured it out,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told Fox News Digital about updating the Durango team’s efficiency in the face of emissions rules.

“Muscle enthusiasts have families, too, and the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat can get those families where they want to go and is capable of towing 8,700 pounds,” Kuniskis said.

The Durango SRT Hellcat can hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, cover the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 180 mph, according to Dodge. Its combined fuel economy rating for 2021 is just 13 mpg.

Pricing for the 2023 model has not been released, but order books will open in September and there is no set limit on availability at this time.

Dodge has not announced an official end date for production of the aging Durango lineup, but it is discontinuing the Challenger and Charger at the end of 2023 and sending them off with a series of special edition cars that Kuniskis said will end with the Challenger. Make history as part of the “Last Call” for muscle cars.