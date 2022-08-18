New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dodge is poised to make a lot of noise in the electric car space.

The Charger Daytona SRT Concept is a preview of the first battery-powered muscle car the brand will launch for the 2024 model year.

Dodge will end production of its current internal combustion engine-powered Charger sedan and Challenger coupe models in December 2023 and will succeed them with a production version of the concept, which is “not a science project,” says Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, and is much more. Close to what customers can afford.

The Charger Daytona SRT is a two-door hatchback with seating for four with styling inspired by Dodge’s muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s, but with a modern twist.

The front end features a wing on the leading edge of the hood that Dodge calls the R-wing. This makes the car look like it has an old-school blunt front end that allows air to flow underneath to improve its aerodynamic profile for increased range and performance.

The interior is designed around two digital displays. The instrument cluster is a curved display while the central touchscreen is tilted 10-degrees towards the driver. A full and fixed panoramic glass roof covers the entire passenger compartment and the rear seats fold down to expand cargo carrying capacity.

Full technical details have not been released, but Dodge says the concept will be equipped with a top-of-the-line Banshee powertrain that will surpass the current Hellcat V8’s 808 hp rating. It is a supercharged engine.

Dodge’s parent company Stellantis previously said the electric platform on which the Charger Daytona SRT will be built could feature a dual-motor powertrain with 885 horsepower and accelerate to 60 mph in less than two seconds. Those figures have not been confirmed for the Charger Daytona SRT.

With the Tesla Model S Plaid already being so quick, Kuniskis told Fox News Digital that the goal isn’t necessarily to overshoot, but to make the performance more lively, and the Charger Daytona SRT is a feature. that

Most electric cars have a single gear and accelerate smoothly, but the Charger Daytona SRT is equipped with a multi-speed transmission called the eRupt, which automatically slides passengers into the seats with electro-mechanical gear changes or when the driver pulls. Retro pistol-grip shifter.

“Linear acceleration is amazing, not exciting. It’s just not,” Kuniskis said, adding that any loss in energy efficiency by using the eRupt isn’t a concern.

“Don’t care, it’s bad. It’s a muscle car, man.”

The Banshee powertrain also includes a PowerShot feature that boosts its power beyond its normal peak for short bursts of acceleration.

The models will eventually be offered in three power levels that can be boosted in two stages via hardware and software upgrades through Dodge’s Direct Connection parts catalog.

Passengers and passers-by are treated to something they’ve never heard before from an electric car: a loud exhaust. The Charger Daytona SRT uses a patent-pending innovation Dodge calls Fratsonic Chambered Exhaust.

The Fratzog is the name of the triangular heritage Dodge badge that is being resurrected as a logo for its future electric vehicles.

Instead of using a speaker to play synthetic motor sounds, the chambered exhaust resembles a pipe organ, pumping air through a series of tubes that produce what eRupt calls “dark matter” as speed changes and gear changes. .

Kuniskis says engineers thought about all the noise-generating elements in a V8-powered car and incorporated them into the sound that exits under the rear bumper.

“Throttle position, throttle opening speed, whether you’re shifting, whether you’re not shifting, load on the engine, whether you’re decelerating, all those inputs that make a difference in sound today, we have to pipe those through an algorithm to create air movement,” Kuniskis explained.

It also makes a noise that mimics the firing pattern of one of Dodge’s Hemi V8 engines when idling.

Kuniskis did not say whether a four-door version will be offered or what the price will be, but a production version of the Charger Daytona SRT will be in showrooms by the end of next year.