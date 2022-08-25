New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The countdown begins with the shake down.

Dodge has announced that 2023 will be the last year it builds the V8-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars before launching the electric Charger Daytona SRT in 2024, and it’s sending them off with six special “last call” models. Released in the year.

The Challenger shakedown was first revealed, inspired by a custom 1971 Challenger Dodge built for the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show.

Based on the Challenger R/T Scott Pack powered by a 485 hp 392 cubic-inch Hemi V8, 1,000 will be built, split evenly between standard and widebody cars painted Destroyer Gray and Pitch Black, respectively.

The DODGE CHARGER DAYTONA SRT is a ‘bada–‘ electric muscle car that screams like a banshee.

Cars come well equipped with a long list of standard features like Alcantara upholstered seats, carbon fiber interior trim, adaptive cruise control and navigation, but the shakedown part is the most visible package.

It features a shaker hood and air intake, 392 badges, shakedown graphics, red Brembo branded brake calipers, 20-inch black wheels, red interior stitching and demonic red seatbelts.

Pricing will be announced closer to when the order books open this fall, but a standard Challenger R/T Scott Pack with similar features will start in the mid-$50,000 range.

It will probably be the last V8 muscle car ever built

Dodge lists all 2023 model year assignments by dealer on the Dodge Garage website, allowing shoppers to track down exactly the car they’re looking for.

Along with five special editions following the shakedown, Dodge will unveil what it says will be a history-making muscle car at this year’s SEMA Show in November, expected to be its most powerful V8 model yet.