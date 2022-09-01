The discovery of a dinosaur fossil with skin in southern Alberta has palaeontologists excited

A dinosaur fossil recently discovered in the Alberta badlands is so well preserved that its skin is still intact. The rare find has caused a stir among paleontologists.

Bone hunters from around the world regularly visit Dinosaur Provincial Park in the badlands of southern Alberta, but the recent discovery of a hadrosaur fossil is causing a lot more excitement than usual.

Calgary biologist and dinosaur enthusiast Teri Caskey was actually looking for tyrannosaurus rex teeth when she made the discovery.

Caskey volunteers at a field school in the park run by Professor Brian Pickles from the University of Reading. He and his colleagues bring students from the United Kingdom and Australia to study and test field methods in Alberta.

Caskey stumbled upon a cliff and noticed a petrified bone sticking out of it. Upon closer inspection, she realized that he was bigger and more complete than anything she had ever seen.

“I immediately went up to Brian and, like, you need to come look at this! And as it turned out, it was something really cool,” Kaski said.

Close-up of the ankle of a hadrosaur found in Dinosaur Provincial Park. (Courtesy of the Royal Tyrrell Museum)

What she found was a young hadrosaur so well preserved that it still had skin on it. Pickles knew it was an important find and brought it to the attention of the Royal Tyrrell Paleontological Museum in Drumheller, Alta.

Experts say hadrosaur skeletons are common in the area, but finding one as well-preserved as Kaski is rare.

“We took so many photos. We sent them to the staff of the Royal Tyrrell Museum. [and said]”Hey, I think we’ve found something really big here,” Pickles said.

Skin on fossils is ‘quite rare’

Alberta has a rich fossil heritage, says Caleb Brown, curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

“Dinosaur Provincial Park is kind of the gem of it. There is no other place in the world that has the same abundance of dinosaur fossils and the same variety of dinosaur fossils in a very small area,” he added.

Hadrosaurs were herbivorous duck-billed dinosaurs commonly referred to as Cretaceous cows.

Between 400 and 500 dinosaur skeletons or skulls have been excavated in the area, according to Brown. So finding dinosaur bones in the area is not difficult. But to find one where all the bones are still in the same position as when they were alive is unusual.

“And finding one with a lot of skin on it is pretty rare.”

The fact that the animal was a teenager also made it an exciting find, Brown added.

While the bones are informative, people who work with dinosaur fossils say that very little can be learned from them. On the other hand, the skin offers a unique window into the understanding of these animals that lived millions of years ago.

“When you find skin, or better yet, internal organs, you can start looking at what these animals were like when they lived and breathed,” Pickles said.

Location in Dinosaur Provincial Park where the hadrosaur was found. Volunteer Teri Caskey was looking for Tyrannosaurus teeth when she spotted a hadrosaur. (Courtesy of the Royal Tyrrell Museum)

The skin allows paleontologists to learn more about the behavior of animals during their lifetime, in part by comparing the skin of different animals and other hadrosaurs at different life stages.

“I mean, it’s exciting. Every day we come here, but … it’s even more exciting,” Brown said.

Under the Historic Resources Act, fossils found in Alberta are the property of the province. They cannot be sold and must be researchable.

This means that this fossil will eventually end up in the Royal Tyrrell Museum after it has been studied and analyzed. However, it will be a long time before this happens.

Crews are still working on removing rocks and debris around the hadrosaur before any scientific work can begin.

“We’re moving the debris around to clear it up, and eventually we’ll be working on writing some science papers about the discovery and what it tells us,” Pickles said.

“I plan to keep an eye on this dinosaur until it is on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.”