The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season.

The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the club option on Lovullo’s contract through 2023. The move came a day after the biggest comeback in franchise history: Arizona trailed 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying. for a 13-7 win.

Lovullo is in his sixth season with the club and is the longest-serving manager in the club’s history. He was the NL Manager of the Year in 2017, guiding the team to the playoffs, but the franchise has slowly regressed since then.

The D-backs finished 2021 with a 52-110 mark, the second-worst mark in team history. After Monday’s win they improved to 60-67, looking more competitive this year.

Arizona is 20-15 since the All-Star break thanks to the promotions of several promising prospects, including outfielders Corbin Carroll, Alec Thomas and Stone Garrett, and pitcher Tommy Henry.