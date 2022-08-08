New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

2006 Movie “The Devil Wears Prada” “The Devil Wears Prada” moves from the screen to the stage with the opening of the musical.

The musical opened on August 7 at the James M. Nederlander Theater in Chicago. The musical is based on the film and the 2003 novel. Music by Elton John with lyrics by Shania Tubb and book by Kate Weatherhead.

2006 Movie Actors Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway As Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, Beth Leavell and Taylor Iman Jones play the roles on stage.

Others in the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada” musical include Javier Muñoz, Christiana Cole, Megan Masako Haley, Tiffany Mann, Michael Tacconi and Christian Thompson.

Produced by Kevin McCollum, the musical follows the film’s plot, with Andy Sachs portraying the role of assistant to Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

The The musical takes place in Chicago Until August 21.