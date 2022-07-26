The Detroit Pistons have unveiled their iconic 1990s teal throwback uniforms for next season.

The teal era is back.

The Detroit Pistons will bring back the teal jerseys worn by the franchise from 1996-2001 as their “Classic Edition” uniform next season.

The Pistons unveiled the jerseys Monday night during a launch party at Highlands Detroit on the top floor of the GM Renaissance Center and former star Jerry Stackhouse was in attendance.

“As someone who grew up in the era, when that jersey became popular, you know the nostalgia it had,” said Pistons Chief Business Officer Mike Zavodsky. “I think now is the perfect time to bring it back with this team that I’m going to be on the court with this year. The ’90s are very much in right now.”

Offseason Check-in:Durant to Boston? What happened to the Lakers?

Sports Newspaper:Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox

The uniforms were once widely mocked by fans, but have since achieved cult status for many. Pistons teams led by Stackhouse and Grant Hill were less accomplished than the Bad Boys and Goin’ to Work eras, during which the team won three championships.

A new generation of fans are appreciating the uniforms, which are reminiscent of the 1990s.

The Pistons will begin incorporating the color teal into their branding for the 2021-22 season. Their 2021-22 “City Edition” uniforms feature blue and teal stripes on the sides of the jersey and shorts. During the summer league in 2021 and 2022, Detroit’s staff wore teal polos.

They will wear the jerseys for 10 matches next season. The team will reveal the games at a later date.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at Osankofa@freepress.com. Follow on Twitter @omarisankofa.