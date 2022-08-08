type here...
The Detroit Lions have lost their fourth young player to retirement in the past two months

The Detroit Lions Monday signed a veteran offensive lineman to compete for the backup tackle job, the same day they lost another undrafted free agent to early retirement.

Kendall Lamm, who started one game last season for the Tennessee Titans, signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He’ll compete with Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper and Darin Palo for the swing tackle role behind starters Taylor Decker and Penny Sewell.

Lamm will take the roster spot of former Ferris State offensive lineman Gene Obeid, who was placed on the reserve/retired list Monday.

Obeid is the fourth Lions player to retire early in the past two months and the third member of the Lions’ 12-man undrafted free agent class.

UDFA cornerback Jermaine Waller of Virginia Tech retired in early June, third-year defensive lineman John Pennicini announced his retirement a week later and rookie receiver Corey Sutton retired early in training camp.

Waller 21, Pennicini 25, Sutton 24 and Obeid 23.

“I know why you’re asking (if it’s a trend), ‘It’s obvious, but I feel like that — everybody’s different and look, it’s not for everybody,'” Lions coach Don Campbell said Monday. “It’s not. Not everything about it is easy and it’s not just about football. So look, I wish him the best and he’s a great kid, he’s a grinder, he’s worked. So, man, keep trying.”

Campbell said Lions general manager Brad Holmes is re-evaluating the process of evaluating rookies because of his retirements, though “three out of four, man, they — you’d never expect from the time they got here. Like this.”

“The minute we got the first one back in the spring, Brad was already looking at those things,” Campbell said. “So the thing that Brad always criticizes himself for, we’re no different as coaches as far as football is concerned. Yeah, we’re going to look at everything, believe me. He’s looking at things that I don’t. Think about digging as deep as we can dig and where do we get to a place where we don’t have this problem or limit it. .”

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.



