New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Department of Veterans Affairs will provide abortions and abortion counseling under certain circumstances, even in states where the procedure is illegal.

The agency that cares for America’s veterans said Friday it has submitted an interim rule to the Federal Register that would allow the VA to perform abortions for pregnant veterans if their lives are in danger or the pregnancy is the result of rape or adultery.

It’s a move by the Biden administration to expand access to abortion as conservative-led states continue to restrict the procedure.

“This is a patient safety decision,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Dennis McDonough said in a statement. “Pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve world-class reproductive care when they need it most. That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we will provide at the VA.”

Democrats made abortion a centerpiece of the midterm message, but would not clarify their own position

The rule will go into effect immediately after it is published, the VA said. It will then be available for public comment for 30 days.

The VA said it is “prepared to provide these services wherever possible.”

“With the implementation of abortion bans across the country, veterans in many states are no longer guaranteed access to abortion services in their communities, even when those services are needed,” the rule states.

President Biden has taken several steps to expand reproductive health services and access to those services Supreme Court decision v. Dobbs. Jackson Women’s Health Association.

In August, he signed an executive order that cleared the way for taxpayer-funded abortions.

Click to get the Fox News app

“I believe Roe got it right and it’s been the law for almost 50 years,” the president said at the signing, which he attended virtually because of his COVID-19 diagnosis. “And I commit to the American people that we are doing everything in our power to protect access to health care, including the right to choose what women have under Roe v. Wade, which was struck down by this very court.”

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.