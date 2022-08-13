The Dems’ bill expands the IRS free-file system one step closer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The flagship climate change and health care bill passed by Democrats and soon to be signed by President Joe Biden brings US taxpayers one step closer to a government-run electronic free-file tax return system.

It’s something lawmakers and advocates have been calling for for years. For many Americans, the increasingly complex US tax system can frustrate them to spend extra money on tax preparation programs or preparers, sometimes without having to pay huge tax bills.

“It’s definitely something we need to do, and when the IRS is adequately resourced, it’s something that will happen,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a June Senate Finance Committee hearing.

And now that the IRS is set to receive nearly $80 billion from the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” the agency has the means to develop new systems to help Americans pay their taxes. Congress passed the law on Friday.

Many obstacles stand in the way. Even in the best-case scenario, it could take years to get a new, free system up and running. There’s also pushback from commercial tax preparation companies, which are questioning whether Americans want the IRS to prepare their taxes.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle is the contract between the IRS and some commercial tax preparation companies Free File Alliance , which prevents a federal agency from creating its own free tax return filing system. In short, the IRS agreed not to create its own filing system if companies offered free services to taxpayers earning $73,000 or less.

However, the program has run into controversy with commercial firms misrepresenting their services and low taxpayer participation rates.

The Government Accountability Office reported in April that while 70% of taxpayers are eligible for services through the Free File Alliance, only 3% of taxpayers use the service. watchman is recommended The IRS will find new free filing options before the alliance expires in October 2023.

With the funds in the bill, the IRS has the opportunity to create a new system.

Included is a rule Allocates $15 million to IRS to develop plans for free direct e-file tax return system. Those plans must be developed within nine months and include cost estimates for creating and maintaining the system. They also need public input.

Legislative efforts are also underway to advance this effort.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reintroduced a bill in July called the Tax Filing Simplification Act that would require the IRS to create its own free online tax filing service and move away from its partnerships with private online tax preparation companies.

“I’ve been pushing for a free tax filing system for years, and now that the IRS has significant funding to modernize its IT systems, it’s time to develop the simplified filing tools mandated in my Tax Filing Simplification Act. ,” Warren told The Associated Press.

“Americans spend a lot of time and money filing their taxes, and the IRS should follow through on these proposals to help millions of Americans file taxes and claim refunds.”

In her Finance Committee appearance, Yellen called for a new system.

“There is no reason in the world why such a large group of taxpayers in a modern economy should not have a system that makes it easier for them to file their returns,” she said.

“If the IRS moves forward with a free product, low-income families could save the money they pay to H&R Block or TurboTax,” said Vanessa Williamson, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

“Tax preparation companies are notorious for tricking tax filers into paying for services they should be getting for free, so the IRS free file service is a very welcome step toward saving Americans money,” Williamson said.

In 2019, ProPublica wrote about Intuit’s TurboTax and H&R Block Inc. Efforts Stealing taxpayers from free federally supported services. And in May, New York Attorney General Letitia James won a $141 million settlement With Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc., it was forced to pay back some taxpayers.

Intuit withdrew from the alliance in July 2021, saying in a blog post that the company could offer its benefits without the limitations of the Free File Alliance. H&R Black withdrew from the partnership in 2020.

“Most Americans don’t want a tax collector to work as a tax preparer either,” said Intuit spokesman Derrick L. Plummer said.

“The IRS already has one major goal to focus on, and creating a new system would cost billions of taxpayer dollars and put the financial freedom of millions at risk,” he said. A representative for H&R Block did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

Ideas about what a government-run free-file program might look like are already being studied.

Dartmouth economist Bruce Sacerdote looked at systems in other countries in which taxpayers don’t have to enter as much data on their electronic forms because the government already does.

“The IRS has a tremendous amount of information on wages and dividends,” he said, adding that a government-backed tax filing system “could be a wonderful thing.”

Such systems are used in Germany, Japan and other Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries that have collaborated to develop policies to promote economic growth.

“As a taxpayer, the former population has a great advantage,” he said. “Filing taxes is time-consuming. Depending on all the information on the taxpayer, the IRS can send you a completed return.