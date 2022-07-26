The Democratic ad in the Michigan race is the latest example of meddling in the GOP primary

Toggle caption J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A national Democratic group is pouring money into the Michigan Republican primary, the latest example of the party’s controversial move to elevate far-right GOP candidates who Democrats believe will be easier to defeat in the fall.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released Monday A new TV commercial About John Gibbs, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, who is one of only 10 GOP members of the House who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol revolt. Trump has endorsed Gibbs.

The DCCC ad says Gibbs, who is unfounded questioned 2020 presidential election results, “Trump’s pick for Congress,” Gibbs is “too conservative for West Michigan.”

On its face, then, the ad is designed as an attack, but the message on Trump will appeal to Republican primary voters. As Politico notesThe spot “will also boost Gibbs’ name ID in the district, especially since Gibbs’ campaign has not been able to air its own TV ads.”

The DCCC, focused on its narrow majority in the House, declined to comment.

Meijer’s Grand Rapids-based district, J Leaned to the left As a result of redistribution, is considered a toss by Cook Political ReportSo it’s a top target for Democrats.

“There is clear evidence of who the DCCC is that is promoting John Gibbs [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is a priority in this race,” Meijer spokeswoman Emily Taylor said in a statement.

Part of a larger trend

The spending in Michigan, which has a primary on Tuesday, is not the first time Democratic groups have interfered in a Republican primary this year.

In California, the Democratic Super Pac funds Rep. A TV ad criticizing David Valadao’s GOP integrity. Valadao, another of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, narrowly edged out a far-right rival in the June primary.

Democrats have made similar moves in similar places Colorado and Pennsylvania. In the latter state, Doug Mastriano, the subject of the ad Paid for By Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro, now the GOP nominee himself.

Some Democrats have criticized the high-risk, high-reward strategy, especially when the party promotes candidates seen as a threat to democracy.

“It has to be done very carefully,” Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, told NPR last month. In 2012, McCaskill campaigned for re-election $1.7 million spent on ads during the GOP primary to highlight Todd Akin’s conservative credentials. McCaskill then defeated Akin in the general election.

Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — another Republican in the House who voted to impeach Trump and now one of two GOP members on the select committee investigating the Capitol attack — blasted the move Tuesday.

“It’s disgusting,” he told CNN Tuesday morning. “You’re going to win the election deniers [in November]. So I think some Democrats really do understand that democracy is at stake, but don’t come to me after spending money to support a loser in the primary and then come to me and say, ‘Where are all the good Republicans? ‘ ”