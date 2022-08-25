New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., praised President Biden’s move to cancel student loan debt as an effective “compromise” despite policy flaws. On “America Reports” Thursday, Moulton acknowledged the need to focus future policy on the “underlying problem” of skyrocketing tuition costs.

The BIDEN student loan handout cost an estimated $500B, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

REP. Seth Moulton: The reality is that no policy in America, no policy coming out of Washington, addresses everyone equally. The Trump tax cuts went only to wealthy Americans, billionaire corporations. It doesn’t help everyone else. You can make the same criticism about this program. And I think another important point is that it doesn’t address the main underlying problem, which is skyrocketing Tuition costs. The concern is that schools will benefit because they can keep raising tuition knowing kids will come. They will face that tuition bill. They will pay the university through the loan company. And students have to figure out how to pay off that debt for the rest of their lives. So, no, it’s not a perfect policy, but there is no policy in Washington. It is meeting a real need for these 43 million Americans. But I think there’s another thing going on here President Biden He is doing what he promised. He is looking for a compromise. The left doesn’t like the plan because they say it doesn’t go far enough, and the right doesn’t like it because they think it doesn’t address everyone. But Biden can do this and then move on to other things.

