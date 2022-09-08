New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Thursday will be a night to remember for the Los Angeles Rams as they raise their Super Bowl banner at Sophie Stadium.

But when the game opens against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams are considered underdogs despite not losing many players from last season.

Fox Bet has the Bills as two-point favorites over the Rams.

The Bills are preseason Super Bowl favorites, a team in the AFC with an MVP-caliber quarterback, lethal offensive weapons and a fearsome defense.

And, in those departments too, Ramu has nothing to lose. Matthew Stafford, in his first year as a Ram last season after spending years with the Detroit Lions, led his team to a Super Bowl victory. Aaron Donald, widely considered the best defensive player in the NFL, still haunts offensive linemen every week.

“It’s going to be fun,” Donald said, via the Associated Press. “I’m sure it’s going to be loud. … We definitely have to go out there and play a good team and try to find a way to win.”

Allen, on the other hand, is looking to start his season strong against Buffalo and set the tone by beating the Rams.

“Going to play the defending Super Bowl champs and seeing them fly their banner, that’s definitely going to be an interesting experience,” he said. “And I’ve talked to some people who’ve played and coached in this game before. And really the unanimous thing they’re talking about is that it feels like a playoff atmosphere.”

The only way these two teams could meet in the playoffs is this year’s Super Bowl in Arizona.

“We understand going in, not too high, not too low. Understand the flow of the game and try to put our best foot forward,” Allen said.

Sean McVay, the Rams’ head coach, hasn’t lost a season opener in five seasons leading the team. The Rams are also 19-3 in Week 1 games since 2000.