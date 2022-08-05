closer
Video

An Italian decathlete finished last in the 400m race after his genitals slipped out of his shorts.

Albert Nonino, 18, took the first turn at the U20 World Athletics Championships on Thursday in good shape, but after a wardrobe malfunction, he used his right arm to cover himself.

Team Italia's Alberto Nonino competes in the high jump during the men's decathlon qualifying round during the first day of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia.

(Pedro Villela/Getty Images)

“I am aware that this was an accident, and I want to tell you that I am aware of the reaction and you do not need to send me links to blogs out there,” Nonino posted on his Instagram. , By Daily Mail. “I’m trying to laugh about it now, but immediately I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me out after what happened a few hours later.”

A general view of the empty Pascual Guerrero Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions before the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 Group E match between América de Cali and Universidad Católica on September 23, 2020 in Cali, Colombia.

Nonino finished the race in 51.57 seconds, remarkably just .45 seconds off his personal best. But his self-armor was clearly slowing him down.

Team Australia's Cooper Sherman competes during the men's 400m qualifying round on day two of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Cali, Colombia.

(Pedro Villela/Getty Images)

According to Nonino the commando decided to go Daily Star. That, combined with the loose shorts, led to the accident.