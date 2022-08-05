New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Italian decathlete finished last in the 400m race after his genitals slipped out of his shorts.

Albert Nonino, 18, took the first turn at the U20 World Athletics Championships on Thursday in good shape, but after a wardrobe malfunction, he used his right arm to cover himself.

“I am aware that this was an accident, and I want to tell you that I am aware of the reaction and you do not need to send me links to blogs out there,” Nonino posted on his Instagram. , By Daily Mail. “I’m trying to laugh about it now, but immediately I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me out after what happened a few hours later.”

Nonino finished the race in 51.57 seconds, remarkably just .45 seconds off his personal best. But his self-armor was clearly slowing him down.

According to Nonino the commando decided to go Daily Star. That, combined with the loose shorts, led to the accident.