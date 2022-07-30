New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The death toll from widespread and catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 25.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the grim statistics in a Saturday morning tweet.

“We’ve got some tough news to share today out of Eastern Kentucky, where we’re still in the search and rescue phase,” he wrote. “Our death toll has risen to 25 and the number is likely to rise.”

“To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we are there for you today and in the weeks, months and years ahead,” Beshear said. “We’ll get through this together.”

Earlier, the governor confirmed that at least six children were among the victims.

“In some of these areas, it’s hard to know exactly how many people there were,” he said.

Search and rescue efforts continued Friday with teams supported by the National Guard. Hundreds of people have already been rescued, according to the governor.

Beshear watched the destruction Friday from a helicopter. His initial plan to tour the disaster area was postponed due to unsafe conditions at the airport where he was to land.

More than 330 people have been sheltered by the floods, with houses completely submerged and vehicles lying in waste.

The mud also affected roads, and Beshear said portions of at least 28 state roads were blocked.

More than 17,000 Kentucky residents were still without power Saturday morning.

Water leaks were also reported by the governor’s office, with systems in Jackson and Fleming-Neon and more than 20 other systems limited operations.

At least 14 counties and three cities have declared states of emergency.

President Biden declared a federal disaster, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Dean Criswell said the agency would mobilize the resources needed to support search and recovery efforts.

Parts of eastern Kentucky received 8-10.5 inches of rain in 48 hours, but some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson wrote that the area would begin to dry out throughout the day Saturday, but that dry weather was expected to end Sunday afternoon.

Scientists say extreme rainfall events have become more common due to climate change.

“If you can hear us in Eastern Kentucky, we love you and we will,” Beshear said in a statement.

“We’ve been through a lot over the years. We’ll stand by you now and in the years to come. We’ll get through this together,” he promised.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.