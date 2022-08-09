New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The daughter of former Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy appeared to take issue with head coach Brent Venables’ latest announcement on his departure in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Venables released a separate statement on Monday in support of Gundy’s departure and revealed the coach used a “racially charged term” several times while reading from the player’s iPad during a film session. Gundy announced his exit from the show on Sunday night.

Cat Gundy had her own response to Venables’ announcement.

“Interesting you told your players to shut up about what really happened and keep their heads down,” her tweet read. “Truth always pays off, it’s just a matter of time.”

Cat Gundy’s tweet was later deleted, but not before multiple reports got a chance to screenshot it.

Venables said Cale Gundy read the “racist” word “many times” and resigned over the weekend because “he knows what he did was wrong.” Joe Mixon was among Sooners alumni who came out in support of Gundy, but Venables believes Gundy’s resignation was the right move.

“Coach Gundy’s resignation from the program is painful, and it doesn’t touch the pain I felt in a room full of young men I was responsible for protecting, leading and loving. There are a few things I would like to address,” Venables said in a statement Monday.

“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong. He chose to read out loud to his players, not once but many times, a word that was offensive to everyone, and does not reflect the attitudes and values ​​of our university or our football program. That is unacceptable. Period. Coach Gundy He did the right thing in resigning. He knows our goals for excellence and coaches have special responsibilities to set an example. He also knows he will always be a part of the OU family, his words affected many of us and did not represent the principles of our university. Again his resignation was appropriate. Action, and we will move forward positively.”

Gundy has been with the program since 1999. He said in his original statement that he was “appalled” by what he had done.

Gundy is the brother of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. He was on the Sooners’ staff to their 14 conference titles and national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

He has coached wide receivers for the past seven seasons after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was among the holdovers when Venables took over in December 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.