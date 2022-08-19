New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A database of state- and federal government-sponsored surveys used by school districts across the country shows children being asked if they are transgender, if they have used drugs and if they have ever planned to kill themselves.

The database, maintained by the parental rights group Parents Defending Education, includes surveys from 37 states and the District of Columbia, along with federal surveys.

The “2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey” asked middle school students if they had “ever forced someone to have sex with you when you knew they didn’t want to.”

A survey in Kansas asked young sixth-graders whether they had “ever made a plan about how you would kill yourself,” with answers ranging from “yes, in the past 30 days” to “no/never.”

The AFL has filed an investigation with the Department of Education about surveys administered without parental consent at a New Jersey school

A survey in Illinois asked eighth-graders how often they sold illegal drugs or drank alcohol or were high at school.

In Arizona, a survey asked students starting in eighth grade how often they used cocaine or crack.

The “California Healthy Kids Survey” asked high school students if they were transgender.

Parents demand resignation of all-girls school officials over policy allowing biological males to apply

“No matter how kids answer these surveys, schools will consistently manipulate the results, so they can claim that requests for more funding for social-emotional learning, equity directors, and diversity training are ‘data-driven,'” said Director of Education Outreach Protecting Parents. . Erica Sanzi.

“The student data that they mine, store and share with god knows who not only creates a divide between students and staff, but it always drives educational outcomes to the ground. It’s a very predictable and sad pattern. The country,” she said. She continued.

Under the Student Rights Protection Amendment, schools cannot require students to answer questions about political beliefs or affiliations, mental health issues, sexual behavior, or religious beliefs in categories other than parental consent.

Lawyers react to ‘illegal’ contract in Minneapolis to fire white teachers first

Panorama Education, an education consulting firm with ties to Mark Zuckerberg and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s son-in-law, created several of the surveys.

Parents Protecting Education recently reported two additional school districts – Charleston County School District and Wilson Country Schools – have both proposed or made existing agreements to use Panorama surveys in their schools.

Teachers union over $500K over head as fight to keep schools closed amid pandemic, tax forms show

Sanzi noted that parents are often unaware of how the data from these surveys, which are collected by private companies, are stored.

“When parents ask who owns the data and how it is stored and shared, they consistently run into a brick wall,” she told Fox News Digital.

Click here for the Fox News app

The Panorama Education Student Survey, available in Rhode Island, asked students how unfairly adults at school treat students and how often students are encouraged to think deeply about race-related topics at school.