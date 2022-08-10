The data shows that a majority of Americans support using the popular vote to elect US presidents.

Enlarge this image toggle signature STEPHAN SAVOYA/AP

Most Americans support the use of the popular vote rather than the Electoral College vote to elect the President. data from the Pew Research Center.

About 63% of Americans support using the popular vote, compared to 35% who would prefer to keep the Electoral College system.

Popular vote approval has risen since January 2021, when 55% of Americans said they supported the change; At the time, 43% were in favor of retaining the Electoral College.

Opinions about the systems varied dramatically depending on political party affiliation. 80% of Democrats approve of the move to a popular vote system, while 42% of Republicans support the move. However, far more Republicans support using the popular voting system now than after the 2016 election, when support was 27%.

There is also an age divide: 7 out of 10 Americans aged 18 to 29 support the popular vote, compared to 56% of Americans over 65.

There have been five presidents who won the electoral vote but not the popular vote – John Quincy Adams, Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump.

There are 538 electors, one for each U.S. senator and representative, plus three for Washington, D.C., which receives three electoral votes in a presidential election despite not having voting representation in Congress.

The number of electors has changed throughout history as the number of elected members of Congress has changed with the expansion of the country and the growth of the population.

How electors are chosen depends on the statein general, state parties file name slates for whom will the electors. They include people with ties to these state parties, such as current and former party officials, state legislators, and party activists. They are elected either at state party congresses or by the central committees of the party.

The Pew poll was conducted from June 27 to July 4 this year.