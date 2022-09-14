The data show that more than 1 in 5 long-term patients are taking antipsychotics without being diagnosed.

When Laura Pinto moved her father to a nursing home in Windsor, Ontario, in 2017, she says he went from a man with dementia and memory problems to a “zombie.”

The change was the result of taking a mixture of drugs that included Haldol and Seroquel, antipsychotic drugs traditionally prescribed to control symptoms such as hallucinations or delusions and the behavior that results from them, Pinto said.

Her father had been on off-label medication – for reasons not recommended by Health Canada – for more than six months. A medical report shared with CBC News describes Pinto as engaging in “common exit-seeking behavior” – wandering around trying to find a way out of the house. However, he was never diagnosed with psychosis, which means that the doctor never determined that he had schizophrenia or any mental illness that strong antipsychotics are intended to treat.

Robert Pinto was just one of tens of thousands of Canadian nursing home residents without a diagnosis of psychosis who were prescribed antipsychotics, a number that has been increasing since the start of the pandemic, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI). ).

The drug is intended to calm and is used off-label to combat a variety of behaviors, from wandering to insomnia.

“Neuroleptics are called chemical deterrents,” said Tamara Daly, director of the Center for Research and Education in Aging at the University of York.

Previously, these numbers have steadily declined. In 2019-2020, just over 20 percent of long-term care patients received off-label antipsychotics as a result of increased awareness of the issue, with medications being used more judiciously in many homes.

But since then the numbers have gone up. According to CIHI, in 2020-2021, 22 percent of residents were receiving antipsychotics but were not clinically required to take them. Preliminary statistics for 2021-2022 show that this trend has continued and reached 23.9%.

These statistics are indicators of quality, Daly said.

“When we see an over-prescribing of antipsychotics, when there is no clinical reason or disease state to prescribe them, that will be a flag,” she said. “It’s often an indicator that people in the home are being treated chemically.”

“Potentially inappropriate”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a range of challenges for long-term care. These include questions about how to properly quarantine and manage people who do not or cannot understand the impact their behavior can have on the spread of infection or the strain they cause in an already resource-limited system.

But the dangers of antipsychotics are well documented. Research have shown that they can increase the risk of falls and fractures in the elderly. They have also been shown to increase the risk of strokes, cardiovascular disease, and even death.

According to Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health in Toronto, 90% of those who live in long-term care facilities have some kind of cognitive impairment.

According to Sinha, these residents are experiencing significant difficulties or are completely unable to defend their interests.

“This data could be powerful enough to give them a say,” he said.

Dr. Sameer Sinha is an advocate for reducing off-label prescriptions of antipsychotics. He has done research and been involved in drug deprescribing efforts across Canada. (Tiffany Foxcroft/CBC)

CIHI was publication of data on the “potentially off-target” use of antipsychotics have been in long-term care facilities since 2015. Data for 2021-2022 was made available to CBC News ahead of schedule, according to CIHI, with the understanding that fewer homes were reported due to COVID-19 difficulties and that rigorous data quality checks were not completed.

Their latest official release, showing statistics for 2020-2021, includes over 1,300 homes across eight provinces and one territory. Submission of statistics to CIHI is voluntary and not every household participates, but the data includes the vast majority of healthcare facilities in the country. No statistics available for PEI, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

However, many of these jurisdictions track the use of antipsychotics in some way.

Quebec, for example, reports that 40 to 60 percent of people over the age of 65 living in long-term care facilities are taking antipsychotics without a diagnosis of psychosis or are receiving extra doses for a reason unrelated to their diagnosis.

CIHI also includes a caveat that their data capture “potentially inappropriate” cases, as some experts say there may be situations where it is justified to give antipsychotics off label.

“Obviously, the debate about the advisability of using antipsychotics is going on in the fields,” said Isobel McKenzie, head of the Office of Advocacy for the Elderly in British Columbia. “That will depend on the doctor you’re talking to and the specific situation.”

Isobel McKenzie heads the BC Senior Citizens’ Rights Authority, which for many years has far exceeded the national average in terms of off-label antipsychotic prescriptions in long-term care facilities. (Michael MacArthur/CBC)

While there are questions about when and where these medications are appropriate, few disagree that current usage levels are higher than they should be.

“When we fund these environments to provide a certain level of care,” Sinha said. “We should expect them to provide that level of care first, rather than taking the easy route, which actually has the potential to do more harm than good.”

The stakes are up in Alberta, Sask.

Some provinces fared worse than others in their efforts to reduce off-label antipsychotic prescriptions, and in some cases reported their problems long before COVID-19 exacerbated the chronic problems present in the long-term care sector.

For example, facilities in Saskatchewan and Alberta have been steadily increasing usage rates since 2017-2018.

Alberta, which had the lowest average usage rate in Canada for many years, gained almost three percentage points between 2018-19 and 2020-2021. For the past two reporting years, it has kept pace with Ontario, a province where it used to be comfortably lower.

While there is no data for 2019-2020 in Saskatchewan, it also ended 2020-2021 three percentage points higher than just three years earlier.

British Columbia has been well above the national average for long-term care for years and ended 2020-21 at 26 percent. Of the 275 clinics in British Columbia for which CIHI has data, 90 provided antipsychotics without proper diagnosis to 30 percent or more of their patients. Nearly 20 people in this group had rates above 40 percent, with the top two above 60 percent.

“When we decided to focus on that, we lowered the numbers,” McKenzie said. “But our focus — our only focus on that — has shifted.”

“I don’t think anyone wants to cause harm”

According to Healthcare Excellence Canada (HEC), a non-profit organization Healthcare Excellence Canada (HEC), there is a long list of behavioral disorders for which off-label antipsychotics can be prescribed to a resident receiving long-term care, including for vagrancy, screaming, accumulation or even trouble sleeping. primarily funded by Health Canada.

However, HEC, which has led initiatives to reduce the use of antipsychotics in several provinces, believes sedation only masks the problem.

“Symptoms may seem reciprocal if [antipsychotic] calms the patient, but will return when tolerance to sedatives is achieved, ”the message says. Flyer they are designed to train healthcare professionals.

“I don’t think anyone wants to cause harm,” Sinha said, speaking of medical professionals who are considering off-label prescribing antipsychotics.

“But we have to understand that if it were your parent, would you really do it, especially when this decision could cause harm?”

The extra time and effort that may be required to treat a long-term care individual with difficult behavior highlights a challenge for a sector that has been growing for decades: changing demographics. The number of people over 85 in Canada has doubled since 2001. according to Statistics Canada and older people often have more complex medical needs.

According to Daley, twenty years ago, staff were dealing with residents who had some weaknesses and needed a little help. “Now the needs are so great for every individual, and we haven’t adjusted our staff to reflect those complexities.”

One CEO of a long-term care facility in New Brunswick told CBC News that when his facility opened 36 years ago, “residents [were] came to the nursing home by car. And, you know, now they’re coming to [an] Ambulance”.

WATCH | Why are older people prescribed more?

The elderly are more prescribed Duration 2:03 Healthcare professionals, patient groups and governments are aiming for a 50% reduction in illicit prescriptions for the elderly by 2020.

The government has allocated billions for long-term care

In the fall of 2020, the Liberal government committed to working with provinces and territories to establish national long-term care standards and provide additional support.

In a statement to CBC News, Health Canada stressed that the federal government had given $1 billion to provinces and territories at the time to “protect people living and working in long-term care facilities.” They also pointed to an additional $3 billion planned to be made available over the next five years to “ensure long-term care standards are applied and ongoing change is made.”

But section d. budget 2021 which contains details of the proposed funding without mentioning antipsychotics or their overprescribing.

When Laura Pinto moved her father to a nursing home in Windsor, Ontario, she says he went from a man with dementia and memory problems to a “zombie.” She says he was prescribed a cocktail that included neuroleptics. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Shortly before his death in 2019, Robert Pinto, who lived in a nursing home in Windsor, was hospitalized with a respiratory infection. After his antipsychotic medication was cut, “he was very different,” his daughter Laura said.

He still had dementia, but his appetite returned, as did the ability to recall certain memories and enjoy poetry.

“He could sing songs from his youth and things like that,” she said. “All this disappeared when he was greatly sedated.

“You have not seen such a quality of life.”