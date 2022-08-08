The dangerous course of the Taliban to clash with the West

“This is one of the biggest and most important hospitals for women in Afghanistan,” she explained. The patients, of course, were women, as were almost the entire medical staff. As we walked through the corridors, which smelled of disinfectant, she noticed that they were clean and freshly painted, a stark change from a year ago, when they were reeking of bodily fluids and waste. The hospital also suffered from the corruption and dysfunction inherent in the republic. Most civil servants stopped receiving their salaries in April or May. The previous government tried to switch to a new payroll system while burning its cash reserves in a last-ditch effort to fund anti-Taliban militias. At the hospital, staff worked unpaid for months and solicited donations of food and other supplies from local businesses. “It was heartbreaking to think that it was on the brink of collapse,” Stoker said.

In the recovery room, nurses were transferring a young patient from a gurney to a bed, her back arching in agony. She was twenty-four years old and suffered from eclampsia, a pregnancy complication that caused such intense seizures that she tore her tongue and broke her teeth; doctors performed an emergency abortion to save her life. Her grey-haired mother sat by her bedside, a look of relief on her face. “She would have died,” she told me.

Now that the fighting in the countryside has stopped, more patients have been able to reach the capital from outlying areas where, in particular, women’s reproductive health has often been dire. As a result, the staff fought very serious cases: women who, like this young eclampsia patient, would simply have died at home. The economic crisis devastated the private sector and put an end to medical tourism abroad, so public hospitals like Malalai, where treatment was free, saw a spike in admissions, some with outpatient visits up tenfold. The strain on medical workers was obvious, but at least—unlike much of the Afghan public sector—they could expect a regular paycheck. But how long?

In addition to its emergency call, the UN was seeking funding for a $3.42 billion plan to provide basic services directly to the Afghan people, bypassing the Taliban government, in what some call a “humanitarian plus”. But, as Stoker pointed out, the intervention of groups like the ICRC perpetuated the very addiction that was the problem. “We thought the NHS needed a ministry to keep it together,” Stoker said. “You need a state.”

As a teaching hospital, Malalai also helped train the next generation of Afghan birth attendants, nurses and midwives, women like Dr. Rana Afzali, whom I met in the neonatal ward, where a young mother sat in the corner holding her newborn. Dressed in a white coat and colorful headscarf, Afzali has just finished her residency. It was a difficult time to start her profession, but she told me that she was happy to work, unlike many of her classmates who fled abroad. “They are sitting inside, depressed – I stayed,” Afzali said and shrugged. “I’m a promising person.”