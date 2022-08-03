The Dallas Cowboys signed four-time Pro Bowl selection Anthony Barr to bolster the linebacker group.

Oxnard, California. – The Cowboys add a four-time Pro Bowler to their defense.

Dallas signed longtime Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

He marks the third first-round pick (Barr was selected ninth overall in 2014) in a corps that already includes Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons (12th overall, 2021) and veteran Leighton Vander Esch (19th, 2018).

Barr arrives after eight seasons with the Vikings, during which he started 98 games and collected 495 tackles, including 39 for a loss. Barr also deflected 31 passes, intercepted five passes and recorded 17 1⁄2 sacks.

He reunited with Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, who coordinated the Vikings’ defense for the first six years of Barr’s career.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn explained his linebacker philosophy on Wednesday shortly before the Cowboys announced the addition of Barr.

“From a physical level to speed and length, (is) a big part of it because we play a good bit of man defense,” Quinn said. “So this player can guard a tight end who’s 6-4, 6-5 and has speed? And think of the guy who has to protect our backs out of the backfield. Sometimes it can be a different player based on a running back who can really change direction at 5-10 and 200 (pounds) compared to a 6-5 tight end.

Tackling, Quinn continued, “is the name of the game.”

“Can you play square and strong and tackle? You can put the tape on and say, ‘He knows the ball’s going here.’ It is a natural part of it. “

Barr is out for most of the 2020 season after tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 2. The now-30-year-old returns to play 11 games in 2021. His run stretches to four straight Pro Bowls in 2018.

The Cowboys are optimistic that second-year linebacker Jabrill Cox, who tore his ACL last October, will be able to contribute meaningfully. Cox returned to full participation to start training camp, but missed practice Tuesday with what head coach Mike McCarthy described as a knee tweak.

“He’s very smooth in his reaction and instincts,” McCarthy said of Cox. “The game comes naturally to him. I think he’s faster and faster than you think.

“He was definitely in line to get more opportunities on special teams (before) having the injury. But he played very well on special teams … and defensively, his role is poised to expand.

McCarthy said Cox will return to practice Thursday.

Signing Bar, team officials suggested, is a springtime interest. On Wednesday, the Cowboys finalized the deal, despite considering more pressing needs at receiver and kicker.

If Barr is solid in coverage, the Cowboys will have more freedom to line up Parsons at defensive end.

It’s a goal, Quinn told USA TODAY Sports.

“I’ll do it again this year, where he’ll be the D-end for the game,” Quinn said. “When I feel it’s necessary, I do it.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.