New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Houston Astros are losing their ace righty as the postseason approaches.

Justin Verlander has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right calf injury, the team announced Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Astros’ ace said he felt a pop in his calf after three innings in his last start – earlier in his performance, despite pitching six no-hit innings, he was struck out after 91 pitches.

Verlander will miss the entire 2021 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, he made just one start before the season, but he’s been his old self this season. In fact, this season – his 17th – was his best.

The 39-year-old leads all of baseball with a 1.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16 wins.

Verlander, however, believes he avoided a worst-case scenario.

Astros’ Alex Bregman Uvalde Delivers Home Run With Community Watching

“It’s an injury. It’s nothing. I went to IL, so it’s disappointing,” he said. By the Houston Chronicle“But on the spectrum of calf injuries, this is as good news as I can get.”

Astros general manager James Klick echoed Verlander’s sentiments, saying they embraced “Relatively good news” in his MRI.

Although the severity of the injury is a bit alarming, the Astros may be wary of the three-time Cy Young Award winner — who leads the AL West by 11.5 games and owns the top-seed in the American League by four games. New York Yankees.

Click here to get the Fox News app

They also own the tiebreaker, as Houston won the season series against the Yanks, but the Yankees have lost 17 of their last 26 games and are on a roll.