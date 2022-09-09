The ‘CSI: Miami’ actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after leaving his DNA on a fast-food straw

They arrived in the mail — sometimes handwritten, sometimes typed — at Eva LaRue’s Southern California home from an unknown sender who called himself “Freddie Krueger” and vowed to rape and kill her and her young daughter.

The letters — more than three dozen of them — continued to arrive for more than 12 years, a relentless psychological assault that left the “CSI: Miami” actress and her family afraid to leave their home.

At first, some of the letters mentioned LaRue’s daughter, then 5. But in 2015, letters addressed to the child began arriving. Stoller also began calling LaRue’s daughter’s school, saying he was her father and out to pick her up.

But with the help of genetic genealogy, which was first used in California to catch the Golden State Killer, in 2019 the FBI was able to extract DNA from the envelopes and run them through a database, creating a list. relatives of the suspect. This eventually led them to a small town in Ohio, where they arrested a 58-year-old man after extracting DNA from a discarded Arby’s straw.

James David Rogers Sentencing on Thursday 40 months in federal prison. The Heath, Ohio, man pleaded guilty in April to two counts of threatening mailings, one count of uttering threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking.

“I forgive you, but I can’t forget,” Larou told him during the sentencing in a Los Angeles County courtroom. “Fear is always with me.”

12 years of terror

LaRue is a former beauty queen and longtime actress who appeared as a doctor on the soap opera “All My Children” for several years. She is probably best known for her seven seasons on the crime drama “CSI: Miami,” which ended in 2012.

Her character, a DNA analyst for the Miami-Dade Police Department, becomes a bitter irony when officers find DNA on envelopes containing threatening letters but are unable to identify the suspect.

LaRue was in the middle of her second full season on “CSI: Miami” when her first letter appeared at home. Others soon followed.

“I’m going to chase you **king until you die,” one said, according to Rogers’ 2019 federal indictment.

“There will be no place on this earth where I won’t find you. I’m going to rape you,” read another letter, in which the stalker threatened to rape and impregnate LaRue’s daughter.

The letters were signed by “Freddie Kruger”, the fictional killer from the horror film series “A Nightmare on Elm Street”. Many were postmarked from Youngstown, Ohio.

David Caruso and Eva LaRue in an undated episode of the CBS series “CSI: Miami.”

LaRue told CNN that she was so scared that she eventually sold her house and moved with her family to Italy, where they lived with a friend for several months. She then returned to California and bought a new home under an LLC — a business entity that provides limited liability protection — to protect her identity, but the letters started showing up at that address as well, she said.

LaRue and her daughter “circled the house, slept with weapons nearby and discussed how to get help quickly. [Rogers] found and attempted to harm them,” federal prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memorandum.

“They tried to make their addresses as anonymous as possible, avoiding receiving mail and packages at their real addresses,” prosecutors said. “It was no use. Every time it moved, [the] The letters — and the terror of the victims — will always follow.”

In 2015, the family began receiving letters addressed to LaRue’s daughter. She was around 13 years old at that time.

“I’m the guy who’s been stalking (for the last 7 years). Now I’ve got your eye on you too,” the first wrote, according to the indictment. Another wrote, “You look so beautiful in your google pictures. Are you ready to be the mother of my child?”

How the FBI Caught a Stalker

The FBI collected DNA from many of the envelopes but didn’t know who they belonged to until 2019, when it turned to the emerging field of genetic genealogy — the same method that nailed the Golden State Killer last year.

Thanks to companies like 23andMe, Ancestry and GEDmatch, genetic genealogy has become a valuable tool for law enforcement officials trying to solve old crimes. Authorities upload DNA data files to public databases to identify relatives of individuals who have submitted their DNA for testing. They then build family trees and narrow down potential suspects through good old-fashioned detective work until a prime suspect emerges.

Still, investigators must take a sample of a suspect’s DNA and match it before arresting them.

Once the evidence pointed to Rogers, FBI agents began surveillance on him. FBI agents went to Ohio in the fall of 2019, former FBI Special Agent Stephen Bush and former FBI attorney Steve Cramer told CNN.

When Rogers left his job as a nurse’s aide at an assisted living facility and went to an Arby’s on his way home, the FBI followed him and saw him eating his food and dumping the bag in a dumpster, Bush and Kramer said.

Agents raided the dumpster and extracted Rogers’ DNA from a soda straw in the bag, Bush and Kramer said. It matched DNA from the envelope sent to LaRue and her daughter, he said.

The FBI arrested Rogers at his home one morning in November 2019.

Bush and Cramer told CNN that Rogers’ conviction marks the first time genetic genealogy has resolved a case at the federal level.

Their fear is still there

At his sentencing Thursday, Rogers told the judge via video link from Ohio that he grew up in an abusive home and was bullied at school. He said that he is undergoing treatment for mental health.

“I sincerely apologize for what I’ve done for the last 12 years, putting you and your family through hell,” he told LaRue. “I accept full responsibility. I hope you can put this behind you and never think about me again.”

LaRue later addressed Rogers in her victim impact statement, thanking him for his apology but telling the judge, “I’m very worried about what will happen when he gets out.”

She became emotional as she told the court how the repeated threats had affected her and her family and deprived them of basic liberties.

“We’ve had it for years,” she said. “It’s beyond deviant behavior.”

LaRue’s daughter Kaya Callahan, now 20, also became emotional as she told the court how Rogers’ threats traumatized her.

After Rogers contacted her school, she said she was so “paranoid” about her safety that she was escorted into the school building and into the parking lot every day.

“I feared for my life,” she said. Callahan said her fears still linger.

“I want to feel good again,” she said. “Safe.”