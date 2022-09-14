New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Filming on “The Crown” resumed after pausing production on the Netflix series on Thursday, the day Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle.

Elizabeth Debicki, 32 years old actress Princess Diana, dressed as the late princess on set in a small town near Barcelona, ​​Spain. The scene is set during Diana’s trip to Bosnia in 1997, when she meets children and landmine victims.

Debicki looked the spitting image of the late princess in a pink button down, black slacks and gold studded earrings.

In 1997, Diana traveled to an area in Sarajevo where she met landmine victims, an effect of the Bosnian war. Between 1992 and 1998, 125 people were killed by landmines, according to the US Department of State website.

Emmy-winning drama writer Peter Morgan confirmed the pause in the show’s production on Friday. “‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her, and for now I have nothing to add, only silence and respect,” he said. “I think we might as well stop filming out of respect.”

A spokeswoman for the series said production was paused on Friday as a “mark of respect” and will continue on that day as well. Queen’s funeral.

The temporary hiatus in production will not affect the release of season five of the series, which is scheduled for November.

The fifth season will feature Imelda Stanton Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Debbie as Princess Diana. Olivia Williams will appear as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

presentation Currently in production for a sixth season. The first two seasons featured Claire Foy as the young Princess Elizabeth who ascended the throne and gradually grew into her role as the monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

“The Crown” is gradually moving closer to current events as Netflix recently revealed its cast. Prince William and Kate Middleton In the sixth season.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards to date, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Actress honors for Foy and Coleman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won a best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the young future king.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumph and The Associated Press contributed to this report.