New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Rep. A bill introduced this week by Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, would significantly increase the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) prosecutors to adequately deal with the massive backlog of cases facing the nation’s immigration courts.

The “Surging Prosecutors to Expedited Alien Removals Act” would establish a ratio of four prosecutors for each immigration judge in the Department of Justice’s Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR).

President Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget request includes funding for an additional 100 immigration judges — who decide immigration cases and are technically Justice Department employees. It was part of a $1.4 billion request to address a large backlog of more than 1.5 million cases in the system. Immigrants released into the US interior after claiming asylum have to wait more than five years before their cases are decided.

Crenshaw’s office pointed to ICE’s budget justification that says its staffing model requires “3.9 attorneys and legal support (a litigation team) to cover the caseload associated with each. [immigration judge] Team” and notes that EOIR judge capacity has increased by 150 judge teams, even before the new Biden request, without increasing the number of prosecutors.

The Crenshaw bill would allow immigrant minors to be detained longer, mandate DNA testing of families

With the increase in judges, Crenshaw is concerned that a corresponding shortage of prosecutors will mean that those in the country illegally and who do not have valid asylum cases will be allowed to stay in the US instead of being deported.

“Immigrants continue to flood our borders illegally in large numbers that make it nearly impossible to prosecute and deport them,” Crenshaw said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“My bill requires a 4-to-1 ratio of ICE prosecutors to immigration judges so that the Department of Homeland Security is adequately represented in immigration proceedings,” he said. “While there has been an increase in the number of immigration judges, there has not been a corresponding increase in prosecutors. If this does not change, the legal process cannot function properly and illegal immigrants will be left in our country. Refugees.”

The bill also clarified that “there are prosecutors to represent [DHS] During immigration proceedings – not for other purposes.” It authorizes $35 million in appropriations for the coming fiscal year and will require a report from the DHS secretary every 90 days until the amount is fully implemented.

REP. Crenshaw bill would crack down on asylum fraud, fix flaws in ‘fundamentally broken’ system

The legislation is one of several bills Texas Republicans have introduced in recent weeks to deal with the dire crisis on the southern border. Over 200,000 migrant encounters have occurred at the border in the last four months, and the number of encounters in FY22 is likely to eclipse the historic number seen in FY21.

Last week, he introduced a bill that would mandate DNA testing of immigrant families and extend the detention of illegal immigrant minors so that they can be released to the United States more quickly to prevent child exploitation by adults. .

Click here to get the Fox News app

Earlier this month, he introduced legislation that would eliminate asylum claims made at southern border ports of entry and establish designated asylum offices abroad — requiring immigrants to file their claims there rather than at the U.S. border.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has claimed the border is “secure” and has asked Congress to pass legislation that includes amnesty for illegal immigrants already in the country.

Fox News’ Andrew Murray contributed to this report.