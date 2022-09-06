The Cowboys signed 40-year-old, nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters

FRISCO, Texas – With eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith sidelined with an injury until at least December, the Dallas Cowboys need offensive tackle depth.

Who would best replace eight-time Pro Bowler Smith? The Cowboys are signing the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle — though now 40 years old — for further depth.

Jason Peters, who played 15 games last season for Chicago after 11 years with the Eagles, signed with the Cowboys on Monday and has begun integrating into practice. Dallas signed Peters to his practice squad as he acclimated to the new team.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy welcomed Peters’ ability on the field and the wealth of knowledge to elevate it.

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now for exclusive content delivered to your inbox

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

NFL Coach Hot Seat Rankings:Mike McCarthy, Matt Rule on notice before Week 1

“You have a chance to watch the video, you have tremendous respect for what Jason has accomplished in his career,” McCarthy said Monday. “It’s about adding depth and bringing another fantastic player into your program. … We have young offensive linemen who will benefit from his guidance.”

Peters’ signing for the Cowboys’ Week 1 starter on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not change expectations. Tyler Smith, a first-round rookie, played left tackle in college but remained at guard in training camp. Peters said he needed two weeks to get used to the pads and helmet work after continuing training and cardio through August. He said he’ll accept a role as a starter or depth, “whatever they ask me.”

“If Smith gets in there and starts rolling and they want to keep him, I’m going to help him,” Peters said. “I’m not someone who feels a certain way if I don’t start. If they ask me to start, I go out there and go to work.

The veteran began mentoring the rookie just hours after he signed. In practice, Smith said Peters shared advice on improving his stance, get-off and hand placement.

“It’s more about adding a future Hall of Fame player to your football team,” McCarthy said of what Peters’ signing meant for a rookie’s spot in the starting lineup.

Peters’ signing for the Cowboys’ Week 1 starter on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not change expectations. First-round rookie Tyler Smith, who played left tackle in college but remained at guard in training camp, is expected to get the nod.

“To me, those are two different things,” McCarthy said of what Peters’ signing means for a rookie’s spot in the starting lineup. “It’s more about adding a future Hall of Fame player to your football team.”

August Tyron Smith fractured his knee and tore his ligament during practice on the 24th. He will need surgery and is unlikely to be cleared until at least December. Tyler Smith returned to practice at left tackle after the veteran’s injury, saying he used similar footwork and technique in his left-guard training camp work as he used the same kick leg and source of power generation that left tackle demands.

“He’s been everything we hoped for and more when we drafted him,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Friday in an interview with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. “That’s exactly why we drafted him, to come in and be a left tackle. And, he really had the best camp. All things are there. Do I wish we had Tyron (Smith)? Yes. Can we get Tyron back? There is a possibility. But in the meantime, he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate in playing left tackle.

“Will we pay a price for this? Yes. Can we win at the cost? I think so, yes.”

With less depth on the offensive line, the Cowboys still brought Peters out for a visit last week. On Friday, the Texas native underwent physicals and meetings with Jones.

In 17 seasons, Peters played 228 regular-season games with 218 starts, primarily at left tackle (he played right tackle in 2004–06). Peters’ 11-year Eagles stint included a Super Bowl championship.

On joining the longtime NFC East rival — who Peters once called the Cowboys arrogant — he said Dallas had more “swagger” than “arrogance,” adding that he and Jones bonded during their time on the Arkansas football team.

Tyron Smith last played more than 13 games in 2015. But he played at a high level when he was healthy.

All-Pro right guard Zach Martin told Tyler Smith that no one expects him to immediately emulate Dallas’ 2011 first-round pick. The Cowboys’ youngest line in more than a decade will rely on seventh-year quarterback Dak Prescott to elevate those around him and in front of him.

Prescott made his own surprise Week 1 debut as a fourth-round rookie in 2016 and subsequently led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, best in the NFC.

“So if there’s anybody who’s going to be the next person to support and be about that mentality, it’s me,” Prescott said. “When you meet Tyler, you walk around Tyler, you see the competitor, the fighter, the football player in him. And I hope to get out. “