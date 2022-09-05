The court closed one of the last independent media outlets in Russia

Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s few remaining independent news outlets, lost its media license on Monday and essentially banned its activities.

Roskomnadzor accused him of failing to provide documents related to the change of ownership in 2006.

Speaking outside the court, editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize winner for his efforts to support critical news in Russia, said the decision was “a political hit with no legal basis whatsoever.” He said the newspaper would appeal.

Novaya Gazeta said in a statement that the ruling by Moscow’s Basmanny District Court, which often hears cases on political grounds, “killed the newspaper, stole 30 years of life from its employees, and deprived readers of their right to information.”

The UN Human Rights Office called the verdict “another blow to Russian media independence” and urged Moscow to defend media freedom.

Novaya Gazeta has been a staunch supporter of the Russian media scene since its founding in 1993, funded by the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s Nobel Peace Prize. It has carved a niche as Russia’s leading investigative news agency, even as media freedom is being gradually curtailed.

Muratov carries a portrait of the late Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, out of the House of the Unions after a memorial service for the former president in Moscow on Saturday. (Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)

In March, he suspended his activities in Russia after he received a warning for violating new laws that severely censor coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

Since then, the staff has created a new online publication in Europe, whose publications have also been blocked in Russia.

Muratov himself remains in Russia and on Saturday led the funeral procession for Gorbachev, his financial backer and friend.