type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT The court closed one of the last independent media...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

The court closed one of the last independent media outlets in Russia

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s few remaining independent news outlets, lost its media license on Monday and essentially banned its activities.

Roskomnadzor accused him of failing to provide documents related to the change of ownership in 2006.

Speaking outside the court, editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize winner for his efforts to support critical news in Russia, said the decision was “a political hit with no legal basis whatsoever.” He said the newspaper would appeal.

Novaya Gazeta said in a statement that the ruling by Moscow’s Basmanny District Court, which often hears cases on political grounds, “killed the newspaper, stole 30 years of life from its employees, and deprived readers of their right to information.”

The UN Human Rights Office called the verdict “another blow to Russian media independence” and urged Moscow to defend media freedom.

Novaya Gazeta has been a staunch supporter of the Russian media scene since its founding in 1993, funded by the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s Nobel Peace Prize. It has carved a niche as Russia’s leading investigative news agency, even as media freedom is being gradually curtailed.

Muratov carries a portrait of the late Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, out of the House of the Unions after a memorial service for the former president in Moscow on Saturday. (Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)

In March, he suspended his activities in Russia after he received a warning for violating new laws that severely censor coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

Since then, the staff has created a new online publication in Europe, whose publications have also been blocked in Russia.

Muratov himself remains in Russia and on Saturday led the funeral procession for Gorbachev, his financial backer and friend.

Previous articleTurkey’s Furkan Korkmaz attacked by players against Georgian team at EuroBasket 2022
Next articleOut of control wildfire near Jasper, Altama, grows to 8,000 hectares: Parks Canada

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Police confirm that the manhunt for James Smith, suspected of being Miles Sanderson’s Cree, began in May.

Investigators in riot gear inspect the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. The...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

In Jackson, Mississippi, volunteers are hard at work delivering water to residents who need help.

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Pat Stay, acclaimed Canadian battle rapper, fatally shot

(CNN)Rapper Pat Stay has died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada, according...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine’s energy secretary warns nuclear plant offline: ‘World is once again on the brink of nuclear disaster’

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 4th Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

A federal judge has ordered the appointment of a special master to review seized Trump records

closer Video Trump's impeachment impact on the GOP The media says that...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Adriana Lima gives birth to her third child: ‘Welcome to our world’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News