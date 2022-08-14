off
Russia sends more troops to Belarus, steps up aggression against Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan breaks down the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war as Russia sends more troops into Belarus and fires at a Ukrainian power plant.

A dozen countries, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Turkey, called on Russia in a joint statement on Sunday to withdraw its forces from Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and surrounding areas.

“We call on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military forces and all others immediately [unauthorized] Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, its surroundings and personnel throughout Ukraine so that operators and Ukrainian authorities can resume their sovereign responsibilities,” the countries said.

Ukraine and Russia have each blamed each other for the attack on the facility, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

FILE PHOTO: Six power units generate 40-42 billion kWh of electricity making the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant the largest nuclear power plant not only in Ukraine but also in Europe, Enrhodar, Zaporizhia region, southeastern Ukraine.

Communication lines, radiation monitoring sensors, nitrogen-oxygen stations and other parts of the plant have been damaged by explosions in recent days.

Russian officials insist air base explosion ‘accidental’, satellite images show near-identical craters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “trying to intimidate people in the most cynical way”.

“Every Russian soldier who either fires at a plant or shoots a tree as cover must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, our special services, our army,” he said Saturday evening.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, said Russian forces targeted the part of the plant “where the energy supply [the] Stored in the south of Ukraine.

A Russian soldier stands outside the second reactor of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Energodar on May 1, 2022.

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Sunday that a plant worker was killed by Russian shelling near his home in Enerhodar.

Russian forces have taken control of the plant since early March, but Ukrainian personnel have continued operations, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said this week that “nuclear security, any military action that threatens nuclear security must stop immediately. “These military actions near such a large nuclear facility could have serious consequences.”

