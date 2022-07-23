type here...
CANADA POLITICS The cost of living cannot completely hide the cost...
CANADAPOLITICS

The cost of living cannot completely hide the cost of climate change

By printveela editor

According to poll released this weekThe cost of living is by far the biggest issue for Canadians right now.

Thirty-four percent of respondents to a Leger poll in late May and early June commissioned by Clean Prosperity, a climate policy think tank, said inflation should be a top priority for the federal government. Another 23% said it was the second most important issue.

Meanwhile, climate change was the most important issue for just 12% of those polled, after health (18%) and housing prices (13%).

But it would be a mistake to think that economic and paper issues have made climate change a side issue again.

Inflation and high gas prices are making “the fight against climate tougher and tougher if the government believes climate is more important than affordability measures. But I think the right strategy is to do both at the same time,” Michael Bernstein of Clean Prosperity said in an email this week. .

“In other words, if voters are given the choice between a party that prioritizes accessibility and a party that prioritizes climate change, I think it’s pretty clear that they will choose accessibility. But if the party is trying to maximize its chances of winning the next election, he should go after both.”

Freeland has been criticized for focusing on climate action

Understandable public anxiety about the daily cost of living explains why conservatives were so keen to criticize Treasury Secretary Chrystia Freeland when she recently suggested that high gas prices are “a reminder of why climate action is so important and why how countries we must work even harder and move even faster towards a green economy.”

After this comment cut and posted on twitterConservative leader Pierre Poilivre tweeted that Freeland confirmed that “high energy prices are a deliberate policy of the liberal government.” Conservatives financial critic as well as traffic critic sent similar messages and this week the party continued with video which argued that “high gas prices are exactly what liberals want”.

The National Carbon Price that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government introduced in 2019 does increase the price of fuel, and the increase is meant to push consumers and industry towards cleaner, more efficient options. But this is not just an additional fee for the sake of raising prices.

A carbon tax can also take into account the environmental damage caused by burning fossil fuels, a cost that is not otherwise included in the market price of oil. According to current official estimates, “social cost of carbonat about $50/tonne, which is the current price of carbon in Canada.

Despite this, the federal carbon tax is not the main driver of current gas prices – it adds about 11 cents per liter, up two cents from last year. Conservatives also tend to ignore the fact that nearly all tax revenue is returned to households in provinces where federal policy is in place.

But current concerns about affordability may still serve as a warning to liberals and other climate change advocates about how sensitive Canadians are to changes in the cost of living. If not for the rebate, the carbon tax could be a much more vulnerable target. Policies like clean fuel standard may be harder to defend in the coming years.

Trudeau challenges climate conservatives

Trudeau appeared to want to outmaneuver the Conservatives when he spoke to reporters in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

“There are very few people in this country who still think you can have a plan for the economy without having a plan for the environment,” he said after the announcement of federal investment in a new wind farm. “Most of these people seem to be running for Conservative leadership.”

There are results in the Leger/Clean Prosperity poll that support Trudeau’s position.

Fifty-four percent of respondents strongly or partially agree that they cannot vote for a party unless it has a “strong plan to tackle climate change”, while 70 percent strongly or partially support the goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050 .

Workers’ sandbags around the River Cafe following a heavy rain forecast in southern Alberta prompted the city of Calgary to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Forty-eight percent of those surveyed agree with the statement that not taking action on climate change now will lead to higher costs in the future, and 37 percent say that now is not the time to introduce climate policies that could lead to higher prices for some products.

And Freeland is right – the current situation must provide additional motivation to take actions needed to reduce emissions, such as increasing the use of wind and solar energy and supporting the use of zero-emission vehicles. If most of our current problems stem from our dependence on oil, using much less oil would make sense.

“Inflation driven by high oil prices makes reducing our dependence on volatile fossil fuels and accelerating the transition to energy efficiency and renewables even more urgent,” said Caroline Brouillette of the Climate Action Network.

Keith Stewart, strategist at Greenpeace Canada, said that while high gas prices and inflation are “drawing a lot of attention from politicians and the media and thus diverting attention from the climate emergency” at present, “in the medium to long term, they accelerate the rise in prices. phasing out fossil fuels.

In the past, Stewart notes, oil price spikes have left consumers with few options. Today, however, alternatives such as electric vehicles are widely available.

Leaders can’t choose between inflation and climate

But political leaders still need to come up with answers to pressing issues like inflation. If Freeland’s comments on climate action were not necessarily wrong, they were more vulnerable to criticism due to lingering doubts about whether her government is doing enough to respond to the cost-of-living crisis (in her typically lengthy response to the question, Freeland did acknowledge the pressure families are under).

Better short-term answers would make it easier to discuss long-term issues.

At the same time, climate change is no longer just a long-term problem. The only thing that could distract Canadians from gas prices this summer was the news about a devastating and deadly heat wave that swept across western Europe.

The summer of 2022 is telling political leaders that they cannot afford to ignore either the cost of living or the cost of climate change.



