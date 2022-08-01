The Constituent Assembly of Chile presented a proposal for a new constitution to the President of Chile

(CNN) of Chile Constituent Assembly On Monday, President Gabriel Boric presented a historic proposal for a new constitution for the South American country.

Chileans will decide whether to accept or reject the constitution in a nationwide referendum on September 4.

“I know, and all Chile is aware, that it was not easy. And this is, dear compatriots, democracy is not easy,” Boric said after receiving a copy of the draft document.

“Regardless of the legal differences that exist about the content of the text that will be debated in the coming months, there is one thing that all Chileans can be proud of — at a very profound political, institutional and social moment. Chileans chose not less, but more democracy, from the crisis that our homeland has lived through for decades, ” he said.

President Boric signing the resolution.

The proposed constitution marks a departure from the country’s existing constitution, which was written under the influence of University of Chicago economist Milton Friedman’s neoliberal model. Despite many reforms, the majority of Chileans blame it for the country’s extreme inequality.

