The Constituent Assembly of Chile presented a proposal for a new constitution to the President of Chile

(CNN)of Chile Constituent Assembly On Monday, President Gabriel Boric presented a historic proposal for a new constitution for the South American country.
Chileans will decide whether to accept or reject the constitution in a nationwide referendum on September 4.
“I know, and all Chile is aware, that it was not easy. And this is, dear compatriots, democracy is not easy,” Boric said after receiving a copy of the draft document.
“Regardless of the legal differences that exist about the content of the text that will be debated in the coming months, there is one thing that all Chileans can be proud of — at a very profound political, institutional and social moment. Chileans chose not less, but more democracy, from the crisis that our homeland has lived through for decades, ” he said.
The proposed constitution marks a departure from the country’s existing constitution, which was written under the influence of University of Chicago economist Milton Friedman’s neoliberal model. Despite many reforms, the majority of Chileans blame it for the country’s extreme inequality.
The proposed new constitution emphasizes social and environmental factors, protects the rights of Chile’s indigenous peoples, and envisions a new national health care system.
Metro fares were hiked three years ago amid a possible replacement of the constitution inherited from the late General Augusto Pinochet, the dictator who ruled the country from 1973 to 1990.
In late 2019, mass protests and riots across the country forced then-President Sebastian Piñera to hold a referendum on rewriting the constitution.
In October 2020, more than 78% of Chilean voters approved the constitutional change, and in June 2021, they voted again to elect members to the Constituent Assembly.
The centre-left and right-wing coalitions that have shared power since the return to democracy in 1990 suffered a major setback, winning 16% and 24% of the seats in the assembly respectively.
Innovators from independent and left-wing political parties and social movements won over 60% of the vote.
Now the country is preparing to vote on the constitution he drafted, which could lead to sweeping changes in Chilean society.