The Conservatives will hold a final leadership debate on August 3, despite objections from two candidates.

The Conservative Party of Canada will host the third and final debate of its leadership race on Wednesday, August 3 at 6:00 pm ET.

The party informed members of the date by email on Thursday evening – after candidate Pierre Poilivre said he would not be attending and rival candidate Leslyn Lewis expressed reservations.

Poialivre’s campaign said it is focused on getting supporters to send in their ballots by the September deadline, while Lewis says it has a full schedule of meetings with members.

Poialivre’s team also said the party hoped to offset the first English-language race debate in May, which the campaign called “an embarrassment”.

Party rules require candidates to attend official party debates or face a $50,000 fine.

A party spokesman says the format of the debate is still under discussion.

“With less than two months to go before the announcement of our next leader, this event will provide participants with a key opportunity to hone their decision on who they think is best suited to lead our party in the next election,” the email sent said. letter. to conservative members on Thursday.

The campaigns say they expect the event to take place in Ottawa.