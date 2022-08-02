The Conservatives collected more than the Liberals and the NDP combined in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

The federal Conservatives raised more money than the Liberals and the NDP combined in the second quarter of this year as the party moves closer to choosing a new leader.

The Conservatives raised over $4.4 million between April 1 and June 30, while the Liberals raised nearly $2.8 million and the New Democrats received nearly $1.2 million in contributions.

Financial reports filed with Elections Canada also show contributions to Conservative federal leadership candidates in the second quarter of more than $8 million.

The favorite, Pierre Poilivre, received the largest number of contributions among candidates running for leadership of the party.

Poilivre raised just over $4 million, while former Quebec premier Jean Charet raised almost $1.4 million for the race.

The Conservatives will announce the winner of the leadership race on September 10.