type here...
CANADA POLITICS The Conservatives collected more than the Liberals and the...
CANADAPOLITICS

The Conservatives collected more than the Liberals and the NDP combined in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


The federal Conservatives raised more money than the Liberals and the NDP combined in the second quarter of this year as the party moves closer to choosing a new leader.

The Conservatives raised over $4.4 million between April 1 and June 30, while the Liberals raised nearly $2.8 million and the New Democrats received nearly $1.2 million in contributions.

Financial reports filed with Elections Canada also show contributions to Conservative federal leadership candidates in the second quarter of more than $8 million.

The favorite, Pierre Poilivre, received the largest number of contributions among candidates running for leadership of the party.

Poilivre raised just over $4 million, while former Quebec premier Jean Charet raised almost $1.4 million for the race.

The Conservatives will announce the winner of the leadership race on September 10.

Previous articleLiz Chaney backs Kevin Costner, adding ‘real men put country over party’
Next articleAjax one step ahead, Everton lost in the metaverse

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Kentucky floods: Air National Guard rescues 19 people, two dogs

off Video Kentucky floods: Elderly woman rescued in dramatic video An 83-year-old...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Manchin had a ‘good discussion’ with the film, but did not discuss the details of social spending and the tax bill

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 2 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Harry Styles’ full ‘X Factor UK’ audition video reveals details about the singer’s first appearance

closer Video Dr. Keith Ablow makes his diagnosisNewYou can listen to...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jacoby Brissett ‘ready to go’ as Browns starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s suspension

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Vanilla is anything but ordinary: Here are 5 unexpected products that contain this spice

closer Video Fox & Friends: Celebrating National Ice Cream Day Friendly's CEO...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Live primaries updates: Voters head to the polls in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington

Few primary days will be as consequential as the August 2 election this year.That's because the upcoming presidential race...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

National sexual assault rate highest since 1996, violent crime on the rise: Statistics Canada

Police-reported sexual assaults in Canada have reached their...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Prime Minister Trudeau and his family on holiday in Costa Rica

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Costa...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

‘Everyone seems to think it’s going to stop on its own’: Hockey parents frustrated by toxic sports culture

WARNING. This article contains abuse information.As Hockey...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Dad said he was sorry. So what’s next for reconciliation?

WARNING: This story contains embarrassing detailsThe Pope's visit...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News