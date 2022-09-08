type here...
CANADA The Conservatives began to count the number of ballots...
CANADA

The Conservatives began to count the number of ballots in the election of the leadership of the party

Composite illustration of Conservative leader candidates Pierre Poilivre (left), Leslyn Lewis (center left), Jean Charet (center), Roman Baber (center right), and Scott Aitchison. (Canadian press)

The Conservative Party of Canada said Thursday it has begun counting more than 400,000 ballots cast in the party’s leadership race, a record number in the competition to choose a new permanent leader.

Of the 678,702 members eligible to vote, the party received 437,854 ballots by Tuesday’s deadline – a turnout of roughly 65%. The same turnout was recorded in the 2020 leadership election.

“The Canadian Conservatives continue to set records in 2022,” said Rob Baterson, party president.

“This is the highest number of Canadians who have voted in a leadership election – of any political party – in the history of our country. Canadians are clearly looking to conservatives to bring change to Canada.”

The party said 417,987 ballots would actually be counted after about 20,000 ballots were found to be incomplete.

  • More than 600,000 CCP members expected to have the right to decide the party’s future: sources

In order to vote, the party requires members to send a copy of their photo ID. Not all ballots were returned with a photocopy of a card or other acceptable document showing the member’s name, photo, and address. The party said the rejection rate was “slightly lower than in previous leadership races”.

To avoid a repeat of the last race for the lead, when technical problems delayed the final result until early in the morning, the party had already begun casting ballots through their machines.

The final tally will take place on Saturday, and the result is expected after 6:00 pm ET.

1:53:00FULL EPISODE: Who Should Lead the Conservative Party of Canada?

The Conservative Party of Canada will decide its next leader within a few days. This decision will affect the fate of this party in the next elections, as well as potentially the politics of the country as a whole for many years to come.

In each round of vote counting, the party will announce the number of points received by each candidate.

According to the rules of the party leadership, the elections are held on a points system that gives all races equal weight. Points are awarded pro rata according to the vote in each constituency, with each riding being eligible for 100 points (provided there were at least 100 accepted votes for that riding).

To win, a candidate must score at least a few points in each region of the country, a system designed to ensure representation from regions such as Atlantic Canada and Quebec, which have comparatively fewer conservative members.

Members use a ballot in which they rank their preferences. There are five choices in this election: Conservative MPs Scott Aitchison, Pierre Poilivre and Leslyn Lewis, former Quebec Premier Jean Charet, and former Ontario MP Roman Baber.

  • Patrick Brown dropped from Conservative leadership race

Brampton, Ontario. Mayor Patrick Brown, who was disqualified from the race this summer, will also appear on the ballot.

Three other potential contenders, including two anti-abortion candidates, were disqualified by the Party Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) before the race began. This has prompted some conservative societies to claim that “corruption” is to blame.

LEOC Chairman Ian Brody said in a statement Thursday that he was “delighted with the smooth process despite the unprecedented level of interest in running this leadership election.”

