The Conservative Party explains why it disqualified Patrick Brown from the race for leadership

The Conservative committee considering Patrick Brown’s removal from the Tory leadership race concluded that the party had the necessary evidence to recommend his removal from the election.

Its decision contains new allegations that Brown used money transfers to purchase memberships and allowed inappropriate sale of memberships through the portal.

“Mr. Brown has been given ample opportunity to address these serious issues,” Ian Brody, chairman of the organizing committee for the party’s leadership election, said in a media statement.

“We take the integrity of our leadership election process seriously. We will continue to make decisions in accordance with the rules of the race and in the spirit of fairness.”

Brown’s legal counsel filed a notice of appeal after the party’s leadership election organizing committee voted to remove him from office on the recommendation of its chief returning official.

It was up to an appeals committee to decide whether the officer had the evidence needed to recommend Brown’s removal.

It says the evidence included allegations that Brown made over 500 non-compliant membership sales and used money orders to purchase 265 memberships.

The committee also says Brown offered “an excuse” when he was presented with the allegation that the longtime party organizer was being paid to work on his campaign by an outside corporation.

Brown strongly denies any wrongdoing in the race for the lead. He stated that the party wanted him to withdraw from the race in order to make it easier for Pierre Poillèvre to win.

“The Party would fabricate anything to disqualify me from the race,” Brown told CBC News Network. Power and politics earlier this week.

While Brown said he would continue his legal fight against the party and its decision to remove him from the race, earlier this week he announced his intention to run for a second term as mayor of Brampton.