The Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky in the playoff series and will face the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals.

Grit and resilience are easily thrown away in sports. Often, very easily.

Sometimes, though, those words really do apply.

The Connecticut Sun lost point guard Jasmine Thomas to a torn ACL early in the season. Coach Kurt Miller’s mother died last month. On Tuesday, Surya was far from elimination. Heading into the fourth quarter, they trailed the Chicago Sky and their star-studded, high-powered lineup by 10 points.

Now here are the Suns, advancing to the WNBA Finals after Thursday night’s 72-63 win.

“Everybody has a story in this league,” Miller said. “Ours … this season has seemed like one adversity after another in and out of the locker room. It’s remarkable that this group refuses to use it as an excuse.

“I’m very proud of them fighting to get back to the finals.”

And they don’t seem to care that they’ve spoiled a story they know almost everyone has written.

Las Vegas and Chicago went into the playoffs as the top two teams in the league with identical records and lineups. When the time surely comes for a best-of-five Finals series that will decide bragging rights this season, both teams will be there.

The Aces host Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. The Sky looked like they might find their rhythm too, as they outscored Connecticut 18-8 in the third quarter and committed seven turnovers to take that double-digit lead.

But the sun, as Miller likes to say, is at its best when things are “messy.” And there’s nothing worse than a dustup between Devanna Bonner and Kahlia Copper with less than four minutes to play.

WNBA MVP: Aja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces edges Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm

WNBA Playoffs: Sue Bird’s career ends as Aces top Storm to reach finals

WNBA Playoffs 2022:How to watch matchups, results, schedule, postseason games

Copper, last year’s Finals MVP, was sublime from midway through the second quarter. Brought the Sky back from a 9-point deficit and kept alive Chicago’s hopes of becoming the first repeat champion since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002.

Her layup gave Chicago a 63-54 lead with 4:46 to play. But a minute later, she and Bonner tied as Bonner went for a layup. There was some pushing and shoving, and both teams went back to their benches while the officials tried to sort things out.

“It’s our moment to fix it,” Bonner said. “Yes, we fired. We’re just looking at it and thinking, `Oh, there’s a lot of time left.’ That’s what fire is all about.”

Miller said he pointed out that as poorly as the Suns played — their 23 turnovers matched their season high — it would have been just a two-possession game if Bonner had converted the three-point play.

She did, and the sun was given new life.

Miller said before the game that despite all of Chicago’s obvious advantages — playing at home, losing back-to-back games all season, and a starting lineup with Copper, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley — the game will be decided. through the heart. Who can be true to themselves.

And in those final minutes, there was no doubt who that team was.

“We played Connecticut Sun basketball the last two minutes of that game,” Bonner said.

The Sun didn’t allow Sky to score in the final 4:46 while going on an 18-0 run. Some of that is Sky’s own doing. With 1:15 left, Copper stole the ball only to turn it over on a bad pass. There are flat-out missed jumpers. VanderSloot lost a foot race to Johnquel Jones in a scramble after a jump ball.

But mostly it’s the sheer will of Connecticut.

“We’re very relentless,” Bonner said. “We’ve worked really hard. Don’t count us out yet. I think some people have counted us out, but don’t count us out because we’re relentless.