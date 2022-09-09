New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Connecticut Sun have made no secret of seeking revenge against Chicago in the teams’ WNBA playoff semifinal series, especially after the Sky sent them packing from the semifinals en route to a title in 2021.

“We come here every year and Chicago kicks our (butt),” Suns forward Devanna Bonner said of the Sky, who swept all four regular-season meetings.

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds as Connecticut retaliated and the Suns overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to advance to a 72-63 win over the Sky on Thursday night in the decisive fifth game of the semifinal series. WNBA Finals.

The Suns scored the final 18 points of the game to overcome a 63-54 deficit with 4:46 left.

All of the Sun starters scored in double figures and Connecticut advanced to the finals for the third time overall and first time since 2019.

Connecticut will face the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA title. The first match of this series will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“There’s going to be a new champion in this league,” Suns coach Kurt Miller said. “First-time franchise champion. New coach, once again, first-time champion.”

Chicago is trying to become the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 to repeat as WNBA champions.

Jones hit the ensuing free throw for a three-point lead and scored inside to put the Suns ahead with two minutes remaining. Natisha Heidemann tied the game with a transition layup with 2:24 left as Connecticut cut its deficit in the fourth.

Courtney Williams’ pull-up jumper with 47.5 seconds left gave the Suns a five-point cushion, and Devonna Bonner knocked down four free throws to put the game away.

Connecticut outscored Chicago 25-5 in the fourth quarter, recovering from a disastrous third period in which it scored eight points and turned the ball over seven times.

“When adversity hits, sometimes we fold,” Heidemann said. “No more, we’re not folding anymore. As you all saw in the (later) third quarter, we’re back once again. Now we’re on our way to the championship. The job’s not done yet.”

Kahleh Copper led the Sky with 22 points on 8-19 shooting, including 3 of 5 from long range, and added four steals.

Devanna Bonner had 15 points, Heidemann 14, Williams and Alyssa Thomas each added 12 points for Connecticut.

Emma Messeman, who finished with 14 points on 6-14 shooting and six rebounds, gave the Sky an 11-point lead with 7:20 left.

Chicago coach James Wade called the last fall “one of the biggest disappointments” of his career.

“We didn’t have a quarter like that, and to end the season, (it) didn’t show what we really did,” Wade said. “I wish I could get them a bucket and I can’t. It’s just a tough feeling.”

In the opening half, the Suns continued their shooting woes in Game 4, when they made 56.9% of their shots. But that slowed down in the third quarter as the Sky defense tightened up.

Candace Parker buried a 3-pointer and Copper followed with a three-point play to give Chicago a 10-point lead entering the fourth.

But Chicago’s shooting cooled and the Sky missed their final eight shots.

“Of course it wasn’t intentional, but maybe we’ll stop attacking,” Courtney Vandersloot said. “(Maybe) we were more afraid of losing than trying to win. But I think we got good looks, we just didn’t knock them down.”

Parker finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

Doubts beware

Miller called the Suns’ fourth-quarter performance “historic,” but he’s well aware that his team will once again be considered the underdog in the final against Vegas.

“A lot of people aren’t going to pick us against Vegas, and that’s OK,” Miller said. “We’re going to prepare and try to make it a Connecticut Sun style game.”

To do so, he will rely on more stellar post play from Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Breonna Jones.

“(Parker) is an amazing, all-time great in this league,” Miller said. “But I hope someone writes about how the combination of JJ, AT and Bri Jones beat her three of the last four years. I hope the post group gets credit for what they’ve done, night and day, for us.”

Parker decision

Parker once again made the difficult decision to retire after the 36-year-old decided to chase back-to-back titles this year with Chicago.

“I’m going to go back and reevaluate whether I can continue to play at the level I have,” Parker said. “And I think that’s the biggest thing, I never want to cheat the game. I don’t cheat the game.”

As in 2021, Parker will take time in the offseason to evaluate his options.

“So when I can’t go out and play and be the Candace that I want to be, I don’t play,” Parker said. “And I think that will come in the offseason.”

Is the window closed?

Parker, VanderSloot and Quigley all indicated they will make decisions about their basketball futures in the offseason.

Three of their contracts are about to expire. The same goes for Belgian forward Emma Messeman, who joined Sky on a one-year deal in February.

“Every single day, we’re all committed, 100% invested in winning a championship and making history,” Vandersloot said. “We fell short, but it’s not for lack of effort. It’s not for lack of commitment.”

Quigley reflected on her tenure with Skye and expressed gratitude for how she and the now-married VanderSloot came to meet in Chicago.

“I never imagined it would end up like this or have the career I’ve had,” Quigley said. “Especially doing it in Chicago with my family, meeting my wife was incredible. Couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

TIP-INS

Connecticut’s 18–0 scoring run to end the game is the longest scoring run ever mounted by a WNBA team to finish a playoff game. … Chicago averaged 40 points in the paint all season, but scored just 24 Thursday. … Parker added nine more boards to extend her all-time WNBA playoff record to 609 rebounds. On Tuesday she surpassed Tamika’s catches (598).

Next

Chicago will face the top-seeded Aces in Las Vegas in Sunday afternoon’s WNBA Finals opener.